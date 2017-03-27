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LIMBURGS ENERGIE FONDS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 30,000,000
Services : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/11/2017 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LIMBURGS ENERGIE FONDS
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LIMBURGS ENERGIE FONDS
Related press
Netherlands: European support for sustainable investments in Limburg

Summary sheet

Release date
27 March 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/11/2017
20160735
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LIMBURGS ENERGIE FONDS
Province of Limburg
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 90 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project provides a loan of up to EUR 30m to the Limburgs Energie Fonds (LEF), an evergreen financial instrument established and fully financed by the Dutch region of Limburg. The financing will leverage the region's investment capacity towards small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small projects in the critical sectors of carbon-saving renewable energy, energy efficiency and (marginally) circular economy and asbestos sanitation.

Carbon savings for the province of Limburg through renewable energy, energy efficiency and circular economy projects, waste treatment facilities and sustainable transport

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the projects to be financed by the fund are not expected to have a negative environmental impact. Some projects however may fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, in which case the national competent authority determines whether the projects are subject to an EIA based on Annex III of the directive. During appraisal, the fund manager's environmental and social management capacity and due diligence procedures will be reviewed to ensure compliance with the Bank's standards and the principles of EU environmental directives (including the EIA Directive, Habitats Directive and Birds Directive, Water Framework Directive and Industrial Emissions Directive), as applicable.

The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the promoters of the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant directives and the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
10/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LIMBURGS ENERGIE FONDS
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LIMBURGS ENERGIE FONDS
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: European support for sustainable investments in Limburg

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LIMBURGS ENERGIE FONDS
Publication Date
10 Jun 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74194492
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160735
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LIMBURGS ENERGIE FONDS
Publication Date
31 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169877594
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160735
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LIMBURGS ENERGIE FONDS
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LIMBURGS ENERGIE FONDS
Other links
Summary sheet
LIMBURGS ENERGIE FONDS
Data sheet
LIMBURGS ENERGIE FONDS
Related press
Netherlands: European support for sustainable investments in Limburg

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: European support for sustainable investments in Limburg
Other links
Related public register
10/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LIMBURGS ENERGIE FONDS
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LIMBURGS ENERGIE FONDS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications