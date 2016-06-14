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MITSUI RAIL EUROPE LOCOMOTIVE LEASING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 24,000,000
Austria : € 36,000,000
Germany : € 60,000,000
Transport : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/02/2018 : € 24,000,000
1/02/2018 : € 36,000,000
1/02/2018 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MITSUI RAIL EUROPE LOCOMOTIVE LEASING
Related public register
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MITSUI RAIL EUROPE LOCOMOTIVE LEASING

Summary sheet

Release date
10 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/02/2018
20160614
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MITSUI RAIL EUROPE LOCOMOTIVE LEASING
MITSUI RAIL CAPITAL EUROPE BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Extension of a locomotive fleet for leasing to European rail freight service operators

The project consists of the acquisition of electric locomotives for leasing to European rail operating companies. Most locomotives will be homologated for operation in several countries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The manufacture of the new train sets will take place in the manufacturer's plant and does not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore no EIA is required. Compliance with applicable EU directives will be checked during the Bank's due diligence at appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
13/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MITSUI RAIL EUROPE LOCOMOTIVE LEASING
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MITSUI RAIL EUROPE LOCOMOTIVE LEASING

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MITSUI RAIL EUROPE LOCOMOTIVE LEASING
Publication Date
13 Apr 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83562561
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160614
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Italy
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MITSUI RAIL EUROPE LOCOMOTIVE LEASING
Publication Date
10 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124856225
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160614
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Italy
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MITSUI RAIL EUROPE LOCOMOTIVE LEASING
Related public register
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MITSUI RAIL EUROPE LOCOMOTIVE LEASING
Other links
Summary sheet
MITSUI RAIL EUROPE LOCOMOTIVE LEASING
Data sheet
MITSUI RAIL EUROPE LOCOMOTIVE LEASING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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