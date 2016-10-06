Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

INFRANODE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 95,119,727.04
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 4,042,588.34
Norway : € 14,267,959.08
Finland : € 30,997,350.02
Sweden : € 40,425,884.06
Transport : € 951,197.28
Solid waste : € 4,575,258.88
Telecom : € 5,459,872.34
Urban development : € 6,658,380.88
Water, sewerage : € 7,790,305.62
Services : € 7,856,889.46
Energy : € 61,827,822.58
Signature date(s)
16/02/2017 : € 20,212.94
16/02/2017 : € 20,212.94
16/02/2017 : € 26,929.73
16/02/2017 : € 26,929.73
16/02/2017 : € 71,339.8
16/02/2017 : € 71,339.8
16/02/2017 : € 97,224.25
16/02/2017 : € 97,224.25
16/02/2017 : € 116,022.29
16/02/2017 : € 116,022.29
16/02/2017 : € 129,531.99
16/02/2017 : € 129,531.99
16/02/2017 : € 141,490.59
16/02/2017 : € 141,490.59
16/02/2017 : € 154,576.64
16/02/2017 : € 154,576.64
16/02/2017 : € 154,986.75
16/02/2017 : € 154,986.75
16/02/2017 : € 165,543.99
16/02/2017 : € 165,543.99
16/02/2017 : € 166,958.9
16/02/2017 : € 166,958.9
16/02/2017 : € 188,508.09
16/02/2017 : € 188,508.09
16/02/2017 : € 202,129.42
16/02/2017 : € 202,129.42
16/02/2017 : € 220,554.47
16/02/2017 : € 220,554.47
16/02/2017 : € 222,439.55
16/02/2017 : € 222,439.55
16/02/2017 : € 343,144.42
16/02/2017 : € 343,144.42
16/02/2017 : € 409,490.42
16/02/2017 : € 409,490.42
16/02/2017 : € 499,378.57
16/02/2017 : € 499,378.57
16/02/2017 : € 584,272.92
16/02/2017 : € 584,272.92
16/02/2017 : € 589,266.71
16/02/2017 : € 589,266.71
16/02/2017 : € 745,486.27
16/02/2017 : € 745,486.27
16/02/2017 : € 889,623.95
16/02/2017 : € 889,623.95
16/02/2017 : € 972,242.51
16/02/2017 : € 972,242.51
16/02/2017 : € 1,084,907.25
16/02/2017 : € 1,084,907.25
16/02/2017 : € 1,160,222.87
16/02/2017 : € 1,160,222.87
16/02/2017 : € 1,269,341.48
16/02/2017 : € 1,269,341.48
16/02/2017 : € 1,280,190.56
16/02/2017 : € 1,280,190.56
16/02/2017 : € 1,313,841.21
16/02/2017 : € 1,313,841.21
16/02/2017 : € 1,414,905.94
16/02/2017 : € 1,414,905.94
16/02/2017 : € 1,655,439.95
16/02/2017 : € 1,655,439.95
16/02/2017 : € 1,669,589.01
16/02/2017 : € 1,669,589.01
16/02/2017 : € 1,750,432.3
16/02/2017 : € 1,750,432.3
16/02/2017 : € 4,637,086.7
16/02/2017 : € 4,637,086.7
16/02/2017 : € 10,074,138.75
16/02/2017 : € 10,074,138.75
16/02/2017 : € 13,138,412.33
16/02/2017 : € 13,138,412.33
Other links
Related public register
01/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRANODE
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INFRANODE
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe: SEK 900 million for investment in local infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
6 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/02/2017
20160571
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INFRANODE
INFRANODE I HOLDING AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 901 million
SEK 4460 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment platform (IP) focusing on energy, transport and social infrastructure projects in Nordic countries

The platform's investments will contribute to a number of EU priority objectives in the energy, transport, and social infrastructure sectors - climate change and security of energy supply as well as protection and enhancement of the urban environment and creation of sustainable cities and communities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The individual projects associated with the IP's underlying investments are mostly expected to fall under Annex I or Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Consequently, most projects will either require a full EIA or a screening decision by the national competent authority to determine whether or not an EIA is required. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will require the IP to ensure that its underlying investments and any projects associated with them respect the relevant EU directives and the Bank's environmental and social standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable and/or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
01/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRANODE
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INFRANODE
Other links
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe: SEK 900 million for investment in local infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRANODE
Publication Date
1 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69391286
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160571
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Transport
Urban development
Energy
Telecom
Services
Regions
European Union
EFTA countries
Countries
EU Countries
Sweden
Finland
Denmark
Norway
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INFRANODE
Publication Date
31 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179158136
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160571
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Transport
Urban development
Energy
Telecom
Services
Regions
European Union
EFTA countries
Countries
EU Countries
Sweden
Finland
Denmark
Norway
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRANODE
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INFRANODE
Other links
Summary sheet
INFRANODE
Data sheet
INFRANODE
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe: SEK 900 million for investment in local infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe: SEK 900 million for investment in local infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
01/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRANODE
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INFRANODE

Videos

Thumbnail: #investEU: Financing the foundations of modern lives
#investEU: Financing the foundations of modern lives
Learn more

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications