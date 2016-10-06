Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Urban development - Construction
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Telecom - Information and communication
- Services - Information and communication
Investment platform (IP) focusing on energy, transport and social infrastructure projects in Nordic countries
The platform's investments will contribute to a number of EU priority objectives in the energy, transport, and social infrastructure sectors - climate change and security of energy supply as well as protection and enhancement of the urban environment and creation of sustainable cities and communities.
The individual projects associated with the IP's underlying investments are mostly expected to fall under Annex I or Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Consequently, most projects will either require a full EIA or a screening decision by the national competent authority to determine whether or not an EIA is required. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will require the IP to ensure that its underlying investments and any projects associated with them respect the relevant EU directives and the Bank's environmental and social standards.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable and/or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.