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SKELETON (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 6,486,769
Germany : € 8,513,231
Industry : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/02/2017 : € 3,243,384.5
10/02/2017 : € 3,243,384.5
10/02/2017 : € 4,256,615.5
10/02/2017 : € 4,256,615.5
Other links
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKELETON (EGFF)
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SKELETON (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Estonia: #InvestEU: Graphene ultracapacitors get powered by EUR 15m financing from EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
10 January 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/02/2017
20160494
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SKELETON (EGFF)
SKELETON TECHNOLOGIES OU, SKELETON TECHNOLOGIES GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 35 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the ongoing investment programme of an innovative start-up in the field of electrical energy storage systems based on supercapacitors, to support its growth and further commercialisation of new products.

The project concerns mainly the extension of the company's manufacturing capacity in Grossröhrsdorf (Germany), as well as investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the area of supercapacitor materials, products and solutions. The technology is expected to play an increasingly important role in industrial and automotive drives' energy efficiency by complementing batteries or as a standalone electric storage device, as well as in electrical grid stability applications in context of renewable energy generation, such as wind or solar power plants.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. Nevertheless, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments requires an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the project.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Comments

Loan foreseen under the European Growth Finance Facility (EGFF)

Related documents
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKELETON (EGFF)
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SKELETON (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Estonia: #InvestEU: Graphene ultracapacitors get powered by EUR 15m financing from EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKELETON (EGFF)
Publication Date
16 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71932947
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160494
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SKELETON (EGFF)
Publication Date
16 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134796255
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160494
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKELETON (EGFF)
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SKELETON (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
SKELETON (EGFF)
Data sheet
SKELETON (EGFF)
Related press
Estonia: #InvestEU: Graphene ultracapacitors get powered by EUR 15m financing from EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Estonia: #InvestEU: Graphene ultracapacitors get powered by EUR 15m financing from EIB
Other links
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKELETON (EGFF)
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SKELETON (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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