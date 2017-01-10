SKELETON (EGFF)

Summary sheet
The project concerns the ongoing investment programme of an innovative start-up in the field of electrical energy storage systems based on supercapacitors, to support its growth and further commercialisation of new products.
The project concerns mainly the extension of the company's manufacturing capacity in Grossröhrsdorf (Germany), as well as investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the area of supercapacitor materials, products and solutions. The technology is expected to play an increasingly important role in industrial and automotive drives' energy efficiency by complementing batteries or as a standalone electric storage device, as well as in electrical grid stability applications in context of renewable energy generation, such as wind or solar power plants.
All project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. Nevertheless, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments requires an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the project.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Loan foreseen under the European Growth Finance Facility (EGFF)
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