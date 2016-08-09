ISBANK CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Framework loan for the financing of eligible sub-projects in Turkey in the fields of renewable energy and energy efficiency and of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
The project would contribute to EU renewable energy and environmental policy goals, in particular as regards the climate targets. It meets the EIB's priority objectives for energy sector lending (renewable energy sources, energy efficiency) and would support a priority objective in Turkey's Accession Partnership with the EU.
Most of the projects are expected to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive requiring a screening decision by the competent authority on the need to carry out an EIA. The EIB will ensure, also through the provision of technical assistance, that Isbank will finance projects that are in compliance with the applicable national and EU environmental laws with particular reference to impacts on biodiversity and cumulative impacts.
The EIB will review procurement systems and procedures applied by Isbank during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national legislation and the principles of the relevant EU directives. The EIB will ensure that the sub-projects comply with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.