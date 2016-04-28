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AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 59,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 59,000,000
Energy : € 8,850,000
Solid waste : € 20,060,000
Water, sewerage : € 30,090,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2016 : € 8,850,000
30/11/2016 : € 20,060,000
30/11/2016 : € 30,090,000
Other links
Related public register
25/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
Related public register
28/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 4- Regione Emilia Romagna
Related public register
28/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 2- Regione Emilia Romagna
Related public register
28/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 1- Regione Emilia Romagna
Related public register
28/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 3- Regione Emilia Romagna

Summary sheet

Release date
28 April 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/12/2016
20150647
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
AIMAG SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns AIMAG's 2015-2019 investment programme to upgrade and expand water/gas/heat distribution networks, solid waste and wastewater collection and treatment facilities in its concession areas.

Overall the project aims to improve the sustainability and efficiency of the services while ensuring compliance with the relevant EU directives, in particular the Urban Wastewater Directive 91/271/EEC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as the Landfill Directive 1999/31/EC and the Waste Framework Directive 2008/98/EC. The solid waste components are expected to contribute to meeting the respective region's targets for diversion of waste from landfills, increase of materials recycling and energy recovery from residual waste. The project will also help the promoter to maintain or improve the reliability and quality standards of gas and heat supply. Part of the investment programme has been designed with the objective of repairing the infrastructural damages caused by the earthquake in 2012 and improving the system's seismic resilience.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments in the water and solid waste sectors are expected to have a positive economic, environmental and social impact, considering their focus on compliance with relevant EU directives and resource efficiency. The investments in gas and heat distribution are expected to have a minor impact. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EC) and the Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) will be respected and the Bank will publish the non-technical summary of the EIA on its website.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC , 92/13/EEC and 2007/66/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
25/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
28/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 4- Regione Emilia Romagna
28/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 2- Regione Emilia Romagna
28/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 1- Regione Emilia Romagna
28/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 3- Regione Emilia Romagna

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
Publication Date
25 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67934148
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150647
Sector(s)
Energy
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150739576
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150647
Sector(s)
Energy
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 4- Regione Emilia Romagna
Publication Date
28 Jan 2022
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
153547418
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150647
Sector(s)
Energy
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 2- Regione Emilia Romagna
Publication Date
28 Jan 2022
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
153538513
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150647
Sector(s)
Energy
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 1- Regione Emilia Romagna
Publication Date
28 Jan 2022
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
153547419
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150647
Sector(s)
Energy
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 3- Regione Emilia Romagna
Publication Date
28 Jan 2022
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
153547417
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150647
Sector(s)
Energy
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
Related public register
28/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 4- Regione Emilia Romagna
Related public register
28/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 2- Regione Emilia Romagna
Related public register
28/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 1- Regione Emilia Romagna
Related public register
28/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE - EIA report 3- Regione Emilia Romagna
Other links
Summary sheet
AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE
Data sheet
AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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