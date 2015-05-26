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NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cameroon : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/11/2018 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Mise à jour de l'etude d'impact environnemental et social
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Summary of Environmental and Social Action Plans
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Etude d'impact environnemental (EIES)
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Environmental and Social Review Summary (ESRS)
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Summary of Environmental and Social Studies
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Link to Promoter's web site for Environmental and Social documents
Related public register
09/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT
Related press
Cameroon: EIB support to Nachtigal hydropower plant

Summary sheet

Release date
25 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/11/2018
20150526
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE, INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORP, REPUBLIQUE DU CAMEROUN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 1260 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the development, construction and operation of the 420MW Nachtigal dam and hydroelectric power plant, to be located on the central course of the Sanaga river, 65 km northeast of Yaoundé.

The project will provide much-needed economically advantageous renewable electricity supply to the population and businesses of Cameroon.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) requiring an EIA. An environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) (2006, 2011) has been produced for the entire project in alignment with national legislation and IFC performance standards, including public consultation. The Bank will assess the environmental and social aspects of the project to ensure that they are acceptable for Bank financing.

The Bank will assess that procurement of the components to be financed by the Bank has been undertaken in a manner which is acceptable for Bank financing.

Comments

This project represents a coherent development of the hydrological resource of the Sanaga river as a result of the recent construction of the Lom Pangar regulating dam project, whose objective was to help unlock the hydro potential of the Sanaga river, by providing a more stable flow of water during dry periods.

Related documents
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Mise à jour de l'etude d'impact environnemental et social
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Summary of Environmental and Social Action Plans
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Etude d'impact environnemental (EIES)
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Environmental and Social Review Summary (ESRS)
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Summary of Environmental and Social Studies
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Link to Promoter's web site for Environmental and Social documents
09/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT
Other links
Related press
Cameroon: EIB support to Nachtigal hydropower plant

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Mise à jour de l'etude d'impact environnemental et social
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86536111
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150526
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Summary of Environmental and Social Action Plans
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86533611
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150526
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Etude d'impact environnemental (EIES)
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86514330
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150526
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Environmental and Social Review Summary (ESRS)
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86536799
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150526
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Summary of Environmental and Social Studies
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86537817
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150526
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Link to Promoter's web site for Environmental and Social documents
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86505664
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150526
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT
Publication Date
9 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81106751
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150526
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Mise à jour de l'etude d'impact environnemental et social
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Summary of Environmental and Social Action Plans
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Etude d'impact environnemental (EIES)
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Environmental and Social Review Summary (ESRS)
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Summary of Environmental and Social Studies
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Link to Promoter's web site for Environmental and Social documents
Related public register
09/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT
Data sheet
NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT
Related press
Cameroon: EIB support to Nachtigal hydropower plant

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Cameroon: EIB support to Nachtigal hydropower plant
Other links
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Mise à jour de l'etude d'impact environnemental et social
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Summary of Environmental and Social Action Plans
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Etude d'impact environnemental (EIES)
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Environmental and Social Review Summary (ESRS)
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Summary of Environmental and Social Studies
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT - Link to Promoter's web site for Environmental and Social documents
Related public register
09/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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