NACHTIGAL HYDROPOWER PLANT

Summary sheet
The project consists of the development, construction and operation of the 420MW Nachtigal dam and hydroelectric power plant, to be located on the central course of the Sanaga river, 65 km northeast of Yaoundé.
The project will provide much-needed economically advantageous renewable electricity supply to the population and businesses of Cameroon.
If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) requiring an EIA. An environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) (2006, 2011) has been produced for the entire project in alignment with national legislation and IFC performance standards, including public consultation. The Bank will assess the environmental and social aspects of the project to ensure that they are acceptable for Bank financing.
The Bank will assess that procurement of the components to be financed by the Bank has been undertaken in a manner which is acceptable for Bank financing.
This project represents a coherent development of the hydrological resource of the Sanaga river as a result of the recent construction of the Lom Pangar regulating dam project, whose objective was to help unlock the hydro potential of the Sanaga river, by providing a more stable flow of water during dry periods.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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