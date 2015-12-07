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SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 87,830,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Senegal : € 87,830,000
Energy : € 87,830,000
Signature date(s)
29/11/2017 : € 12,830,000
28/11/2016 : € 75,000,000
(*) Including a € 12,830,000 Investment Grants provided by the AFRICA INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Rapport provisoire Analyse Environnementale Initiale - Projet de construction du Poste Blindé 90kv Cap de Biche
Related public register
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Etude d'impact Envirionnemental et Social du Projet de Rehabilitation de la ligne 90kv Hann - CDB1
Related public register
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION
Related public register
08/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation (CPRP)
Related public register
08/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Etude d'Impact Environnementale et Sociale - Dakar-Gorée
Related public register
08/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (CGES)

Summary sheet

Release date
7 December 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/11/2016
20150491
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION
SENELEC SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 88 million
EUR 159 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

This project entails the modernisation of the electricity transport and distribution networks in Senegal.

The proposed investment programme concerns the upgrade and modernisation of the electricity transmission and distribution networks in Senegal. In particular this comprises the densification and extension of the electricity network, inter-connection of currently isolated networks, modernisation of crucial distribution equipment and facilities, installation of 300,000 pre-paid meters, 15,000 smart meters for large electricity consumers, and the establishment of a modern customer-relationship-management system. Part of the funds provided by the EIB will be dedicated to rural electrification and to the development of the transmission and distribution network in the southern part of Senegal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring the competent authority to determine the need for a full EIA. The status of the EIA process for all components that could require an EIA will be checked at appraisal. The impact that can be typically expected from the proposed activities relates to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, disturbance during construction, and possibly land acquisition and resettlement. The environmental and social aspects of the project will be assessed in detail during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Related documents
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Rapport provisoire Analyse Environnementale Initiale - Projet de construction du Poste Blindé 90kv Cap de Biche
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Etude d'impact Envirionnemental et Social du Projet de Rehabilitation de la ligne 90kv Hann - CDB1
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION
08/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation (CPRP)
08/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Etude d'Impact Environnementale et Sociale - Dakar-Gorée
08/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (CGES)
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Rapport provisoire Analyse Environnementale Initiale - Projet de construction du Poste Blindé 90kv Cap de Biche
Publication Date
11 Oct 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67211362
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150491
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Etude d'impact Envirionnemental et Social du Projet de Rehabilitation de la ligne 90kv Hann - CDB1
Publication Date
11 Oct 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67208352
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150491
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION
Publication Date
11 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67132341
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150491
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation (CPRP)
Publication Date
8 Jan 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92301695
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150491
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Etude d'Impact Environnementale et Sociale - Dakar-Gorée
Publication Date
8 Jan 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125764156
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150491
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (CGES)
Publication Date
8 Jan 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92302900
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150491
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Rapport provisoire Analyse Environnementale Initiale - Projet de construction du Poste Blindé 90kv Cap de Biche
Related public register
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Etude d'impact Envirionnemental et Social du Projet de Rehabilitation de la ligne 90kv Hann - CDB1
Related public register
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION
Related public register
08/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation (CPRP)
Related public register
08/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Etude d'Impact Environnementale et Sociale - Dakar-Gorée
Related public register
08/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (CGES)
Other links
Summary sheet
SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION
Data sheet
SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION

Videos

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Supporting climate action projects across Africa
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Thumbnail: Providing access to green power in Senegal's rural areas
Providing access to green power in Senegal's rural areas
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Photogallery

Modernisation and expansion of the electricity transport and distribution networks in Senegal.
SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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