SENEGAL ELECTRICITY MODERNISATION

Summary sheet
This project entails the modernisation of the electricity transport and distribution networks in Senegal.
The proposed investment programme concerns the upgrade and modernisation of the electricity transmission and distribution networks in Senegal. In particular this comprises the densification and extension of the electricity network, inter-connection of currently isolated networks, modernisation of crucial distribution equipment and facilities, installation of 300,000 pre-paid meters, 15,000 smart meters for large electricity consumers, and the establishment of a modern customer-relationship-management system. Part of the funds provided by the EIB will be dedicated to rural electrification and to the development of the transmission and distribution network in the southern part of Senegal.
If located in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring the competent authority to determine the need for a full EIA. The status of the EIA process for all components that could require an EIA will be checked at appraisal. The impact that can be typically expected from the proposed activities relates to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, disturbance during construction, and possibly land acquisition and resettlement. The environmental and social aspects of the project will be assessed in detail during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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