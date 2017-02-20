TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II

Summary sheet
Modernisation of tramway network in Silesia Region and renewal of tramway fleet
The project consists of several tram infrastructure construction and upgrading throughout Upper Silesia (Gorny Slask) region in Poland, including: • construction of 4 new sections of tram lines (total line length of 9 km) • modernisation of 22 sections of existing tram lines (total line length of 60 km) • acquisition of 45 new tram units rolling stock for operation on the new sections of tramway lines and to replace obsolete rolling stock. The new sections of tramway lines will partly replace the existing bus services. A significant part of the project is expected to be funded by the EU (Cohesion Fund).
The project consists of several separate investments and some of the investments (construction of new tram lines) fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and may therefore require an Environmental Impact Assessment. The promoter already obtained the relevant authority permits for some schemes. This will be assessed during the appraisal. Should any investment have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock will be checked during appraisal.
The bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been / will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU or Directive 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.