Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 109,382,026.91
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 109,382,026.91
Transport : € 109,382,026.91
Signature date(s)
30/11/2021 : € 6,775,445.44
18/12/2018 : € 31,320,014.93
18/12/2018 : € 31,320,014.93
30/11/2021 : € 39,966,551.61
Other links
Related public register
01/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II - Budowa węzła przesiadkowego na Placu Wolskiego w Bytomiu
Related public register
30/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II - Environmental Decision
Related public register
30/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II - Environmental Decision 2
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II

Summary sheet

Release date
20 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2018
20150445
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II
TRAMWAJE SLASKIE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 486 million (EUR 115 million)
PLN 1554 million (EUR 369 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation of tramway network in Silesia Region and renewal of tramway fleet

The project consists of several tram infrastructure construction and upgrading throughout Upper Silesia (Gorny Slask) region in Poland, including: • construction of 4 new sections of tram lines (total line length of 9 km) • modernisation of 22 sections of existing tram lines (total line length of 60 km) • acquisition of 45 new tram units rolling stock for operation on the new sections of tramway lines and to replace obsolete rolling stock. The new sections of tramway lines will partly replace the existing bus services. A significant part of the project is expected to be funded by the EU (Cohesion Fund).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of several separate investments and some of the investments (construction of new tram lines) fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and may therefore require an Environmental Impact Assessment. The promoter already obtained the relevant authority permits for some schemes. This will be assessed during the appraisal. Should any investment have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock will be checked during appraisal.

The bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been / will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU or Directive 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
01/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II - Budowa węzła przesiadkowego na Placu Wolskiego w Bytomiu
30/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II - Environmental Decision
30/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II - Environmental Decision 2
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II - Budowa węzła przesiadkowego na Placu Wolskiego w Bytomiu
Publication Date
1 Nov 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78686238
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150445
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II - Environmental Decision
Publication Date
30 Oct 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78667875
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150445
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II - Environmental Decision 2
Publication Date
30 Oct 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79590048
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150445
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77674473
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150445
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II - Budowa węzła przesiadkowego na Placu Wolskiego w Bytomiu
Related public register
30/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II - Environmental Decision
Related public register
30/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II - Environmental Decision 2
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II
Other links
Summary sheet
TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II
Data sheet
TRAMWAJE SLASKIE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications