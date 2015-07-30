REGIONE BASILICATA FLOOD PREVENTION

The project will support Basilicata Region’s investment programme into flood and landslide protection and earthquake safety measures as well as soft prevention, risk management (PRM) and preparedness measures, including coastal and river defences, slopes stabilisation and reinforcement measures. The schemes proposed by the region need to be approved by the relevant river basin authorities and be consistent with the “Piano Stralcio per la difesa dal rischio Idrogeologico (PAI)”, which plans protection against floods and landslides in the region in line with the relevant river basin management plans (RBMPs). The proposed project will also need to be in line with the flood risk management plan which should be completed by end 2015 as required by the Floods Directive (2007/60/EC) transposed into national law through D.Lgs 49/2010. With regard to the seismic risk, earthquake-prone public buildings such as hospitals will be strengthened and modernised in line with the anti-seismic regulation established by the national government on 14 January 2008. The final list of schemes to be financed and their compliance with the relevant regional and national planning tools will be assessed during appraisal.