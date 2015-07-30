REGIONE BASILICATA FLOOD PREVENTION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
The project will support Basilicata Region’s investment programme into flood and landslide protection and earthquake safety measures as well as soft prevention, risk management (PRM) and preparedness measures, including coastal and river defences, slopes stabilisation and reinforcement measures. The schemes proposed by the region need to be approved by the relevant river basin authorities and be consistent with the “Piano Stralcio per la difesa dal rischio Idrogeologico (PAI)”, which plans protection against floods and landslides in the region in line with the relevant river basin management plans (RBMPs). The proposed project will also need to be in line with the flood risk management plan which should be completed by end 2015 as required by the Floods Directive (2007/60/EC) transposed into national law through D.Lgs 49/2010. With regard to the seismic risk, earthquake-prone public buildings such as hospitals will be strengthened and modernised in line with the anti-seismic regulation established by the national government on 14 January 2008. The final list of schemes to be financed and their compliance with the relevant regional and national planning tools will be assessed during appraisal.
The justification of the project is driven primarily by the wider economic benefits generated by essential infrastructure measures to ensure appropriate protection levels for the population.
Some of the flood protection and earthquake safety schemes may fall under Annex 1 or 2 of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU or may be close to or in a Natura 2000 site protected under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Project impact and related mitigation measures (if required) as well as regulatory requirements (EIA, strategic environmental assessment (SEA), Natura 2000 assessments) will be assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and Directive 2007/66/EC amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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