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ETLIK HOSPITAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 50,000,000
Health : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/05/2016 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETLIK HOSPITAL
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETLIK HOSPITAL - Link to Promoter's website for environmental and social documentation (In Turkish)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ETLIK HOSPITAL

Summary sheet

Release date
10 November 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/05/2016
20150312
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ETLIK HOSPITAL
PRIVATE ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 1100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan to a Turkish bank for the intermediated financing of a part of the Etlik integrated healthcare campus in Ankara. The project will comprise the design, construction, financing, equipment supply, provision of soft and hard facility management services and provision of some clinical support services under a 27.5-year build-lease-operate-and-transfer agreement of the project company to be financed with the Ministry of Health in Turkey.

The project will improve the urban environment and promote sustainable communities. Lending objectives include improving access to healthcare delivery though implementation of an integrated model of care, as well as improving performance and quality of healthcare and the urban environment and promoting sustainable communities by integrating healthcare appropriately within local settings and supporting the care of patients close to their homes. It will at the same time support the Health Ministry's goal of improving the capacity, quality and distribution of healthcare institutions and ensuring their financial sustainability (in line with its Strategic Plan 2013-2017 - 80% qualified bed target).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project covers the construction of a large-scale health campus on a brownfield site within an urbanised area. If the project were located within the EU, it would be covered by Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) with respect to urban development. Based on national legislation, no EIA has been requested by the competent authority. To ensure that the project meets the environmental and social principles and standards of the participating international financial institutions (IFIs, including EIB), the financiers requested an ESIA (environmental and social impact assessment). The EIB will verify during appraisal the outcomes of the ESIA to ensure that the project meets the environmental and social principles and standards of the Bank.

The project was procured under special legislation and was not subject to Turkish procurement law. The tender was subject to Supplementary Article 7 of the Fundamental Law on the Health Services (Law no. 3359) as amended by Law no. 5396, using a negotiated procedure. During appraisal, the EIB will undertake an ex-post review of the procurement procedures and evaluation criteria to ensure their compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The sponsors of the project are the Turkish construction firm Turkerler and the Italian construction firm Astaldi.

Related documents
16/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETLIK HOSPITAL
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETLIK HOSPITAL - Link to Promoter's website for environmental and social documentation (In Turkish)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ETLIK HOSPITAL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETLIK HOSPITAL
Publication Date
16 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65272931
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150312
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETLIK HOSPITAL - Link to Promoter's website for environmental and social documentation (In Turkish)
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Turkish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63308360
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150312
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ETLIK HOSPITAL
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238203446
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150312
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETLIK HOSPITAL
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETLIK HOSPITAL - Link to Promoter's website for environmental and social documentation (In Turkish)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ETLIK HOSPITAL
Other links
Summary sheet
ETLIK HOSPITAL
Data sheet
ETLIK HOSPITAL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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