CAPENERGIE 3 FUND

Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Infrastructure fund dedicated to renewable energy projects in Europe.
The fund will invest in small to medium-sized assets, with a view to aggregating these investments into larger portfolios.
The fund manager will be required to ensure that all investments comply with the EIB’s environmental and social standards. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will include an obligation on the fund manager to ensure that the portfolio companies are in compliance with EU legislation. The fund’s environmental due diligence procedures will be reviewed during appraisal, in particular its procedures for ensuring compliance with EU environmental directives (including the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive, Habitats Directive and Birds Directive).
The fund is expected to invest mostly in private sector renewable energy projects. The Bank will require the fund manager to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project invested into have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.