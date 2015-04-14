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CAPENERGIE 3 FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/07/2015 : € 25,000,000
23/07/2015 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - PV Château d'Almenêches
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Parc Eólico 'Rosario'
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Viiatin tuulivoimahanke: Ympäristövaikutusten arviointiselostus
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Résumé Non Technique - Labruguière
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Etude d'impact Neuilly-Monnes
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement - Parc Photovoltaïque - Sainte Hélène
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Resumé Non Technique - Parc Solaire Photovoltaïque - Colombelles
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Resumé Non Technique - Parc eolien Reuilly & Diou
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND
Related press
France: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB Group’s first equity participation in investment fund dedicated to renewable energies

Summary sheet

Release date
14 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2015
20150139
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CAPENERGIE 3 FUND
Omnes Capital
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 245 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Infrastructure fund dedicated to renewable energy projects in Europe.

The fund will invest in small to medium-sized assets, with a view to aggregating these investments into larger portfolios.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund manager will be required to ensure that all investments comply with the EIB’s environmental and social standards. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will include an obligation on the fund manager to ensure that the portfolio companies are in compliance with EU legislation. The fund’s environmental due diligence procedures will be reviewed during appraisal, in particular its procedures for ensuring compliance with EU environmental directives (including the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive, Habitats Directive and Birds Directive).

The fund is expected to invest mostly in private sector renewable energy projects. The Bank will require the fund manager to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project invested into have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - PV Château d'Almenêches
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Parc Eólico 'Rosario'
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Viiatin tuulivoimahanke: Ympäristövaikutusten arviointiselostus
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Résumé Non Technique - Labruguière
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Etude d'impact Neuilly-Monnes
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement - Parc Photovoltaïque - Sainte Hélène
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Resumé Non Technique - Parc Solaire Photovoltaïque - Colombelles
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Resumé Non Technique - Parc eolien Reuilly & Diou
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND
Other links
Related press
France: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB Group’s first equity participation in investment fund dedicated to renewable energies

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND
Publication Date
3 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61143010
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150139
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - PV Château d'Almenêches
Publication Date
16 Dec 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152072165
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150139
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Parc Eólico 'Rosario'
Publication Date
16 Dec 2021
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133218661
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150139
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Viiatin tuulivoimahanke: Ympäristövaikutusten arviointiselostus
Publication Date
16 Dec 2021
Document language
Finnish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139305922
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150139
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Résumé Non Technique - Labruguière
Publication Date
16 Dec 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139305208
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150139
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Etude d'impact Neuilly-Monnes
Publication Date
16 Dec 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139298141
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150139
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement - Parc Photovoltaïque - Sainte Hélène
Publication Date
16 Dec 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86214231
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150139
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Resumé Non Technique - Parc Solaire Photovoltaïque - Colombelles
Publication Date
16 Dec 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86216224
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150139
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Resumé Non Technique - Parc eolien Reuilly & Diou
Publication Date
16 Dec 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122464437
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150139
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151544041
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150139
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - PV Château d'Almenêches
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Parc Eólico 'Rosario'
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Viiatin tuulivoimahanke: Ympäristövaikutusten arviointiselostus
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Résumé Non Technique - Labruguière
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Etude d'impact Neuilly-Monnes
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement - Parc Photovoltaïque - Sainte Hélène
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Resumé Non Technique - Parc Solaire Photovoltaïque - Colombelles
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Resumé Non Technique - Parc eolien Reuilly & Diou
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
CAPENERGIE 3 FUND
Data sheet
CAPENERGIE 3 FUND
Related press
France: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB Group’s first equity participation in investment fund dedicated to renewable energies

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB Group’s first equity participation in investment fund dedicated to renewable energies
Other links
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - PV Château d'Almenêches
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Sintesi Non Tecnica - Parc Eólico 'Rosario'
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Viiatin tuulivoimahanke: Ympäristövaikutusten arviointiselostus
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Résumé Non Technique - Labruguière
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Etude d'impact Neuilly-Monnes
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement - Parc Photovoltaïque - Sainte Hélène
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Resumé Non Technique - Parc Solaire Photovoltaïque - Colombelles
Related public register
16/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND - Resumé Non Technique - Parc eolien Reuilly & Diou
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CAPENERGIE 3 FUND

Videos

Thumbnail: Investment Plan for Europe: two years of impact on French lives
Investment Plan for Europe: two years of impact on French lives
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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications