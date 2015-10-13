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UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 313,126,252.5
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 313,126,252.5
Water, sewerage : € 313,126,252.5
Signature date(s)
12/04/2016 : € 313,126,252.5
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - Anchorsholme New Stormwater Pumping Station & Long Sea Outfall
Related public register
16/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1)
Related public register
12/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - Environmental Statement Volume 1 - West Cumbria Water Supplies Project
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - West Cumbria Water Supplies Project - Thirlmere Transfer
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1)
Related press
United Kingdom: United Utilities investment across north-west gets GBP 500m EIB backing
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB visit to see benefit of GBP 2.25 billion United Utilities investment

Summary sheet

Release date
13 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/04/2016
20150026
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1)
UNITED UTILITIES WATER LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 250 million (EUR 330 million)
GBP 1673 million (EUR 2206 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The programme forms part of United Utilities' capital expenditure programme for the regulatory period 2015-20 (AMP6). The individual schemes are located throughout the entire service area, covering the north-west of England from Manchester in the south to the Scottish border in the north. The programme is mainly driven by EU directives as applicable to the water and wastewater sector, as well as resources efficiency and adaptation of the systems and infrastructure to climate change and demographic growth.

The project comprises improvements to water supply and wastewater collection and treatment as part of the promoter's regulatory investment programme AMP 6 (Asset Management Plan 6). The programme AMP 6 was approved by the economic regulator OFWAT in 2014 in order to support compliance with the EU directives and stricter standards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme comprises improvements to water supply and wastewater collection and treatment as part of the promoter's regulatory investment programme AMP6 to support maintenance and improvement of compliance with the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC) and the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC). Compliance with EU and national environmental legislation and procedures will be examined during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - Anchorsholme New Stormwater Pumping Station & Long Sea Outfall
16/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1)
12/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - Environmental Statement Volume 1 - West Cumbria Water Supplies Project
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - West Cumbria Water Supplies Project - Thirlmere Transfer
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1)
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: United Utilities investment across north-west gets GBP 500m EIB backing
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB visit to see benefit of GBP 2.25 billion United Utilities investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - Anchorsholme New Stormwater Pumping Station & Long Sea Outfall
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64522516
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150026
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1)
Publication Date
16 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65281785
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150026
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - Environmental Statement Volume 1 - West Cumbria Water Supplies Project
Publication Date
12 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65774693
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150026
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - West Cumbria Water Supplies Project - Thirlmere Transfer
Publication Date
28 Oct 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150702916
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150026
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
Publication Date
28 Oct 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150703859
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150026
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1)
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150662588
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150026
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - Anchorsholme New Stormwater Pumping Station & Long Sea Outfall
Related public register
16/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1)
Related public register
12/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - Environmental Statement Volume 1 - West Cumbria Water Supplies Project
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - West Cumbria Water Supplies Project - Thirlmere Transfer
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1)
Other links
Summary sheet
UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1)
Data sheet
UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1)
Related press
United Kingdom: United Utilities investment across north-west gets GBP 500m EIB backing
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB visit to see benefit of GBP 2.25 billion United Utilities investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: United Utilities investment across north-west gets GBP 500m EIB backing
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB visit to see benefit of GBP 2.25 billion United Utilities investment
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - Anchorsholme New Stormwater Pumping Station & Long Sea Outfall
Related public register
16/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1)
Related public register
12/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - Environmental Statement Volume 1 - West Cumbria Water Supplies Project
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - West Cumbria Water Supplies Project - Thirlmere Transfer
Related public register
28/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1) - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications