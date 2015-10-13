UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP 6-1)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The programme forms part of United Utilities' capital expenditure programme for the regulatory period 2015-20 (AMP6). The individual schemes are located throughout the entire service area, covering the north-west of England from Manchester in the south to the Scottish border in the north. The programme is mainly driven by EU directives as applicable to the water and wastewater sector, as well as resources efficiency and adaptation of the systems and infrastructure to climate change and demographic growth.
The project comprises improvements to water supply and wastewater collection and treatment as part of the promoter's regulatory investment programme AMP 6 (Asset Management Plan 6). The programme AMP 6 was approved by the economic regulator OFWAT in 2014 in order to support compliance with the EU directives and stricter standards.
The programme comprises improvements to water supply and wastewater collection and treatment as part of the promoter's regulatory investment programme AMP6 to support maintenance and improvement of compliance with the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC) and the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC). Compliance with EU and national environmental legislation and procedures will be examined during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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