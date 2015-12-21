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PORT OF DOVER DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 89,325,059.85
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 89,325,059.85
Transport : € 89,325,059.85
Signature date(s)
14/12/2016 : € 89,325,059.85
Other links
Related public register
26/02/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORT OF DOVER DEVELOPMENT - Terminal 2
Related public register
23/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT OF DOVER DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
21 December 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2016
20140737
Project name
PORT OF DOVER DEVELOPMENT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 138 million (GBP 100 million)
EUR 421 million (GBP 306 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Development of the western part of the port and improvement of the ferry terminal

The project will allow the Port of Dover to develop the western docks, enhancing and diversifying their use, and to alleviate the current operational constraints of the roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry terminal at the eastern part of the port.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, including the status of any environmental studies, and public consultation, mitigation measures, environmental monitoring plans and biodiversity assessment requirements, will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
26/02/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORT OF DOVER DEVELOPMENT - Terminal 2
23/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT OF DOVER DEVELOPMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORT OF DOVER DEVELOPMENT - Terminal 2
Publication Date
26 Feb 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63190606
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140737
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT OF DOVER DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
23 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64525150
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140737
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/02/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORT OF DOVER DEVELOPMENT - Terminal 2
Related public register
23/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT OF DOVER DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
PORT OF DOVER DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
PORT OF DOVER DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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