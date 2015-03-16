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ORANGE SPAIN FTTH AND 4G ROLLOUT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 400,000,000
Telecom : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/06/2018 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORANGE SPAIN FTTH AND 4G ROLLOUT
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORANGE SPAIN FTTH AND 4G ROLLOUT

Summary sheet

Release date
16 March 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/06/2018
20140573
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ORANGE SPAIN FTTH AND 4G ROLLOUT
ORANGE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 1531 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the roll-out of mobile and fixed next-generation access networks, including the related investments in the backbone network and IT systems, in Spain.

With the implementation of the project, the promoter plans to extend the coverage of its fibre-based network by 4 million households and grow its 4G network coverage throughout the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Neither the installation of mobile nor fixed telecommunication networks fall under Annexes I and II of EU Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessment. Mobile telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation. The disturbance during civil works related to the construction of fixed telecommunication systems can be mitigated by appropriate measures.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORANGE SPAIN FTTH AND 4G ROLLOUT
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORANGE SPAIN FTTH AND 4G ROLLOUT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORANGE SPAIN FTTH AND 4G ROLLOUT
Publication Date
15 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60338100
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140573
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORANGE SPAIN FTTH AND 4G ROLLOUT
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125392947
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140573
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORANGE SPAIN FTTH AND 4G ROLLOUT
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORANGE SPAIN FTTH AND 4G ROLLOUT
Other links
Summary sheet
ORANGE SPAIN FTTH AND 4G ROLLOUT
Data sheet
ORANGE SPAIN FTTH AND 4G ROLLOUT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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