ORANGE SPAIN FTTH AND 4G ROLLOUT

Summary sheet
The project relates to the roll-out of mobile and fixed next-generation access networks, including the related investments in the backbone network and IT systems, in Spain.
With the implementation of the project, the promoter plans to extend the coverage of its fibre-based network by 4 million households and grow its 4G network coverage throughout the country.
Neither the installation of mobile nor fixed telecommunication networks fall under Annexes I and II of EU Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessment. Mobile telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation. The disturbance during civil works related to the construction of fixed telecommunication systems can be mitigated by appropriate measures.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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Documents
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