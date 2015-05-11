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REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Kenya : € 50,000,000
Transport : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/08/2017 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Full ESIA Report - Mombasa-Mariakani A109 Road
Related public register
13/05/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Related public register
28/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Resettlement Action Plan for the proposed dualling of Mombasa - Mariakani Road
Related public register
22/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Corrective Action Plan
Related public register
13/12/2018 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Stakeholder Engagement Plan - Mombasa-Mariakani Road
Related public register
10/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Community Perceptions of Freedom of Expression in Mombasa – Summary

Summary sheet

Release date
11 May 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/08/2017
20140546
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
KENYA NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project concerns the widening of about 41 km of the existing road between Mombasa Port and the town of Mariakani in south-east Kenya. The road forms the main axis to Nairobi and it is part of the Northern Corridor (NC) which links the port of Mombasa with the land-locked eastern and central African countries of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The project is split into two lots: the African Development Bank will fully finance Lot 1, from Mombasa to Kwa Jomvu, while the EIB will co-finance with KfW Lot 2, from Kwa Jomvu to Mariakani.

The proposed road rehabilitation will contribute to stronger economic growth and development of the countries along the NC. The upgrading of the Mombasa – Mariakani section will improve transport of import and export goods and passengers' traffic by decongesting the traffic to and from the port of Mombasa and will support the economic development and regional integration of the member countries of the East Africa Community. Additionally, the project will benefit from road safety measures as well as environmental and social mitigation measures.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A satisfactory environmental social impact assessment (ESIA) has been prepared and a number of impact-management plans will also be required, prepared to the satisfaction of the EIB, including involuntary resettlement and meaningful stakeholder engagement. Additionally, the promoter’s environmental & social (E&S) management systems will be supported by technical assistance, as will the project’s social value-added. The project will affect habitats along the road but will also contribute to reducing local environmental pollution through better wastewater management, resilient to climate change. The current high incidence of road accidents will be mitigated through due attention to safety in design and construction.

The project will be carried out under the Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI), with KfW in the role of lead financier. The MRI will apply exclusively to procurement activities, thereby, Kenya National Highways Authority will be required to implement the project in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement, and under the operational guidelines of the MRI.

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Full ESIA Report - Mombasa-Mariakani A109 Road
13/05/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
28/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
18/08/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Resettlement Action Plan for the proposed dualling of Mombasa - Mariakani Road
22/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Corrective Action Plan
13/12/2018 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Stakeholder Engagement Plan - Mombasa-Mariakani Road
10/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Community Perceptions of Freedom of Expression in Mombasa – Summary

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Full ESIA Report - Mombasa-Mariakani A109 Road
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57406119
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140546
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Publication Date
13 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59088417
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140546
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Publication Date
28 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60576508
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140546
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Resettlement Action Plan for the proposed dualling of Mombasa - Mariakani Road
Publication Date
18 Aug 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77473323
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20140546
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Corrective Action Plan
Publication Date
22 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87038085
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140546
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Stakeholder Engagement Plan - Mombasa-Mariakani Road
Publication Date
13 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89047746
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20140546
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Community Perceptions of Freedom of Expression in Mombasa – Summary
Publication Date
10 Oct 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123402766
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140546
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Full ESIA Report - Mombasa-Mariakani A109 Road
Related public register
13/05/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Related public register
28/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Resettlement Action Plan for the proposed dualling of Mombasa - Mariakani Road
Related public register
22/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Corrective Action Plan
Related public register
13/12/2018 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Stakeholder Engagement Plan - Mombasa-Mariakani Road
Related public register
10/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Community Perceptions of Freedom of Expression in Mombasa – Summary
Other links
Summary sheet
REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Data sheet
REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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