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EU FUNDS GALICIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 400,000,000
Urban development : € 6,800,000
Composite infrastructure : € 6,800,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 36,000,000
Energy : € 40,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 40,800,000
Industry : € 54,400,000
Solid waste : € 95,200,000
Services : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/01/2015 : € 6,800,000
21/01/2015 : € 6,800,000
21/01/2015 : € 36,000,000
21/01/2015 : € 40,000,000
21/01/2015 : € 40,800,000
21/01/2015 : € 54,400,000
21/01/2015 : € 95,200,000
21/01/2015 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS GALICIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
Related public register
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS GALICIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 - SEA - European Regional Development Fund
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 400 million for key investments in Galicia

Summary sheet

Release date
5 November 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/01/2015
20140487
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EU FUNDS GALICIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE GALICIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing of priority investments from the Regional Operational and Rural Development Programmes and other eligible investments supported by Galician Smart Strategy RIS3 and not financed by EU funds

Climate Action (transversal)
Knowledge Economy
Support for renewal and regeneration (incl. Health) in rural and urban areas
SME (including Mid-Caps)
Environmental Protection

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Galicia, as a Spanish region, is subject to national environmental legislation transposing the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC. The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation. Details to be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.

Related documents
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS GALICIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS GALICIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 - SEA - European Regional Development Fund
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 400 million for key investments in Galicia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS GALICIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
Publication Date
5 Feb 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57328031
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140487
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Solid waste
Energy
Services
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS GALICIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 - SEA - European Regional Development Fund
Publication Date
11 May 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65102006
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140487
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Solid waste
Energy
Services
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS GALICIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
Related public register
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS GALICIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 - SEA - European Regional Development Fund
Other links
Summary sheet
EU FUNDS GALICIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
Data sheet
EU FUNDS GALICIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 400 million for key investments in Galicia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 400 million for key investments in Galicia
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS GALICIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
Related public register
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS GALICIA CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 - SEA - European Regional Development Fund

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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