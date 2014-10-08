Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CROATIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Croatia : € 600,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 600,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/03/2015 : € 300,000,000
7/12/2018 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CROATIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Operational Programme Competitiveness and Cohesion
Related public register
06/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CROATIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Related press
Croatia: EIB supports co-financing of projects with EU grants
Related story
A bridge to the future
Related sub-project
DEVT OF WATER INFRA-SPLIT SOLIN (SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
DEVT OF WATER INFRA-DUBROVNIK ( (SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
NGN BROADBAND INFRA (SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
RIJEKA WATER INFRA IMPROVEMENTS (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
SCIENTIFIC INFRA PLATFORM (O-ZIP) (SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
ZAGREB EAST REGIONAL WATER SUPPLY (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ZABOK AND ZLATAR WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ROAD DC403 SKURINJE PORT OF RIJEKA(SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ROAD CONNECTION TO SOUTH DALMATIA (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
VARAZDIN WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ZAPRESIC-ZABOK RAILWAY SECTION (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ISLAND OF KRK WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
DEVELOPMENT OF WATER NIN PRIVLAKA (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
HR LESKOVAC - KARLOVAC RAILWAY (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ROLLING STOCK PURCHASE (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
RAILWAY VINKOVCI-VUKOVAR UPGRADE (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
DEVT OF WATER INFRA-KASTELA-TROGIR(SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
VINKOVCI & OTHERS WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
VELIKA GORICA WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
E-SCHOOL (SPL-20140375)

Summary sheet

Release date
8 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/03/2015
20140375
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CROATIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Republic of Croatia
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
EUR 8095 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims at co-financing schemes in Croatia supported by European Structural and Investment Funds during the programming period 2014-2020 under a Structured Programme Loan (SPL).

The operation will support priority investments in Croatia mainly in the sectors of transport infrastructure, waste and water management, environmental protection and other public-sector infrastructure under the Competitiveness and Cohesion operational programme, thereby backing the country's convergence efforts towards compliance with the EU legislation in these sectors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Croatia, as an EU Member State, has transposed the relevant EU directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC into national environmental legislation. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives, where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation. Details to be reviewed by the Bank's services during appraisal.

Related documents
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CROATIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Operational Programme Competitiveness and Cohesion
06/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CROATIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Related projects
Related sub-project
DEVT OF WATER INFRA-SPLIT SOLIN (SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
DEVT OF WATER INFRA-DUBROVNIK ( (SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
NGN BROADBAND INFRA (SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
RIJEKA WATER INFRA IMPROVEMENTS (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
SCIENTIFIC INFRA PLATFORM (O-ZIP) (SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
ZAGREB EAST REGIONAL WATER SUPPLY (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ZABOK AND ZLATAR WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ROAD DC403 SKURINJE PORT OF RIJEKA(SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ROAD CONNECTION TO SOUTH DALMATIA (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
VARAZDIN WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ZAPRESIC-ZABOK RAILWAY SECTION (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ISLAND OF KRK WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
DEVELOPMENT OF WATER NIN PRIVLAKA (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
HR LESKOVAC - KARLOVAC RAILWAY (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ROLLING STOCK PURCHASE (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
RAILWAY VINKOVCI-VUKOVAR UPGRADE (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
DEVT OF WATER INFRA-KASTELA-TROGIR(SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
VINKOVCI & OTHERS WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
VELIKA GORICA WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
E-SCHOOL (SPL-20140375)
Other links
Related press
Croatia: EIB supports co-financing of projects with EU grants

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CROATIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Operational Programme Competitiveness and Cohesion
Publication Date
21 Apr 2016
Document language
Croatian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57158267
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140375
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Regions
European Union
Countries
Croatia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CROATIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Publication Date
6 Feb 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57314798
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140375
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Regions
European Union
Countries
Croatia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CROATIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Operational Programme Competitiveness and Cohesion
Related public register
06/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CROATIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Other links
Summary sheet
CROATIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Data sheet
CROATIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Related press
Croatia: EIB supports co-financing of projects with EU grants
Related story
A bridge to the future
Related sub-project
DEVT OF WATER INFRA-SPLIT SOLIN (SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
DEVT OF WATER INFRA-DUBROVNIK ( (SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
NGN BROADBAND INFRA (SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
RIJEKA WATER INFRA IMPROVEMENTS (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
SCIENTIFIC INFRA PLATFORM (O-ZIP) (SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
ZAGREB EAST REGIONAL WATER SUPPLY (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ZABOK AND ZLATAR WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ROAD DC403 SKURINJE PORT OF RIJEKA(SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ROAD CONNECTION TO SOUTH DALMATIA (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
VARAZDIN WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ZAPRESIC-ZABOK RAILWAY SECTION (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ISLAND OF KRK WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
DEVELOPMENT OF WATER NIN PRIVLAKA (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
HR LESKOVAC - KARLOVAC RAILWAY (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ROLLING STOCK PURCHASE (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
RAILWAY VINKOVCI-VUKOVAR UPGRADE (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
DEVT OF WATER INFRA-KASTELA-TROGIR(SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
VINKOVCI & OTHERS WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
VELIKA GORICA WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
E-SCHOOL (SPL-20140375)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Croatia: EIB supports co-financing of projects with EU grants
Related story
A bridge to the future
Other links
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CROATIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Operational Programme Competitiveness and Cohesion
Related public register
06/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CROATIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Related sub-project
DEVT OF WATER INFRA-SPLIT SOLIN (SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
DEVT OF WATER INFRA-DUBROVNIK ( (SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
NGN BROADBAND INFRA (SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
RIJEKA WATER INFRA IMPROVEMENTS (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
SCIENTIFIC INFRA PLATFORM (O-ZIP) (SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
ZAGREB EAST REGIONAL WATER SUPPLY (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ZABOK AND ZLATAR WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ROAD DC403 SKURINJE PORT OF RIJEKA(SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ROAD CONNECTION TO SOUTH DALMATIA (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
VARAZDIN WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ZAPRESIC-ZABOK RAILWAY SECTION (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ISLAND OF KRK WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
DEVELOPMENT OF WATER NIN PRIVLAKA (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
HR LESKOVAC - KARLOVAC RAILWAY (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
ROLLING STOCK PURCHASE (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
RAILWAY VINKOVCI-VUKOVAR UPGRADE (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
DEVT OF WATER INFRA-KASTELA-TROGIR(SPL-20140375)
Related sub-project
VINKOVCI & OTHERS WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
VELIKA GORICA WATER (SPL 20140375)
Related sub-project
E-SCHOOL (SPL-20140375)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications