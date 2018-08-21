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MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 133,966,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Malawi : € 133,966,000
Transport : € 133,966,000
Signature date(s)
9/09/2022 : € 38,466,000
22/10/2019 : € 95,500,000
(*) Including a € 38,466,000 Investment Grants provided by the AFRICA INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report - Karonga Songwe Road Project - Section M1
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Resettlement Action Plan - Karonga-Songwe
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Environmental and Social Management Framework
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Resettlement Management Framework
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I
Related public register
14/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Kamuzu International Airport to Mzimba
Related public register
14/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Kacheche to Chiweta
Related press
Malawi: EIB confirms EUR 95 million to rehabilitate M001 road

Summary sheet

Release date
3 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/10/2019
20140373
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I
ROADS AUTHORITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 192 million
EUR 247 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a multi-scheme road operation for the rehabilitation of about 347 km of the single carriageway M1 road in Malawi with no changes to the existing alignment. The project includes the civil works along five distinct road sections identified from north to south as follows: Karonga-Songwe (46km); Kecheche-Chiweta (66km); Jenda-Mzimba (47km); Kasungu-Jenda (86km); Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) - Kasungu (102 km), in addition two technical assistance components are included for project implementation and monitoring during the project cycle.

The objective of the project is to improve food security, access to trade and essential services through the provision of basic road infrastructure by providing a reliable and durable M1 road integrated into the Common Market for Eastern & Southern Africa (COMESA) North-South Corridor. The project is expected to increase the traffic safety and security of the M1 road.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The main environmental and social impacts for the project include resettlement of households and businesses, vegetation loss and increased safety risks and nuisance to the public during construction. Preliminary assessments have not indicated the presence of threatened species in the area of the road corridor and, given that this is an existing road corridor, the overall impact on fauna and flora is considered low with the implementation of mitigation and compensatory measures. The residual impact after compensatory and mitigating measures is expected to be limited and adequately addressed in the project's management plans.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report - Karonga Songwe Road Project - Section M1
21/08/2018 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Resettlement Action Plan - Karonga-Songwe
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Environmental and Social Management Framework
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Resettlement Management Framework
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I
14/03/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I
14/03/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I
14/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Kamuzu International Airport to Mzimba
14/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Kacheche to Chiweta
Other links
Related press
Malawi: EIB confirms EUR 95 million to rehabilitate M001 road

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report - Karonga Songwe Road Project - Section M1
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86169930
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140373
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Resettlement Action Plan - Karonga-Songwe
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86164206
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20140373
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Environmental and Social Management Framework
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86164302
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140373
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Resettlement Management Framework
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86169803
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140373
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85687364
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140373
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I
Publication Date
14 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124782065
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20140373
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I
Publication Date
14 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126979856
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20140373
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Kamuzu International Airport to Mzimba
Publication Date
14 Oct 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157358099
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140373
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Kacheche to Chiweta
Publication Date
14 Oct 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157347788
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140373
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report - Karonga Songwe Road Project - Section M1
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Resettlement Action Plan - Karonga-Songwe
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Environmental and Social Management Framework
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Resettlement Management Framework
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I
Related public register
14/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Kamuzu International Airport to Mzimba
Related public register
14/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Kacheche to Chiweta
Other links
Summary sheet
MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I
Data sheet
MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I
Related press
Malawi: EIB confirms EUR 95 million to rehabilitate M001 road

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Malawi: EIB confirms EUR 95 million to rehabilitate M001 road
Other links
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report - Karonga Songwe Road Project - Section M1
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Resettlement Action Plan - Karonga-Songwe
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Environmental and Social Management Framework
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Resettlement Management Framework
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I
Related public register
14/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Kamuzu International Airport to Mzimba
Related public register
14/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I - Kacheche to Chiweta

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