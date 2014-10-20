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NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 622,950,567.26
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 622,950,567.26
Transport : € 622,950,567.26
Signature date(s)
19/12/2014 : € 301,772,915.88
27/01/2015 : € 321,177,651.38
Other links
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION - Environmental Statement - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION
Related press
United Kingdom: European Investment Bank agrees GBP 480m backing for Northern Line extension

Summary sheet

Release date
20 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2014
20140358
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION
GREATER LONDON AUTHORITY / TRANSPORT FOR LONDON
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 480 million
GBP 1000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Extension of the Charing Cross branch of London Underground's Northern Line from Kennington Station to Battersea Power Station.

The primary aim of the project is to facilitate the sustainable growth and development of the Vauxhall Nine Elms Battersea (VNEB) Opportunity Area, one of the largest urban development areas within London's Central Activities Zone. The project will provide the transport capacity and accessibility that can support high-density development and the delivery of 16,000 new homes and 20,000 to 25,000 new jobs. This level of development would not be achievable without the project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and a full EIA has been completed, including extensive public consultation. This, and whether the schemes were included in a plan or programme that was subject to strategic environmental assessment in accordance with Directive 2001/EC/EC, will be reviewed during appraisal. Compliance with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will also be addressed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC or 2004/18/EC and Directive 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. A tender notice for a design and construct contract for the main works was published on 15 March 2013.

Related documents
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION - Environmental Statement - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: European Investment Bank agrees GBP 480m backing for Northern Line extension

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION - Environmental Statement - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55583980
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140358
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION
Publication Date
7 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56840002
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140358
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157373494
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140358
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION - Environmental Statement - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION
Other links
Summary sheet
NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION
Data sheet
NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION
Related press
United Kingdom: European Investment Bank agrees GBP 480m backing for Northern Line extension

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: European Investment Bank agrees GBP 480m backing for Northern Line extension
Other links
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION - Environmental Statement - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTHERN LINE EXTENSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications