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TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 200,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 30,000,000
Energy : € 170,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/10/2016 : € 15,000,000
24/11/2014 : € 15,000,000
28/10/2016 : € 85,000,000
24/11/2014 : € 85,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
Related public register
28/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - BAĞLAMA RES NİHAİ ÇED RAPORU
Related public register
28/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - CINGILLI GES NİHAİ ÇED RAPORU
Related public register
29/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - GÖK REGÜLATÖRÜ VE HES NİHAİ ÇED RAPORU
Related public register
29/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - DERYA 2 HEPP - PROJESİ ÇED RAPORU
Related public register
30/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - Ova Regülatörü ve HES Revize Yapılabilirlik Raporu
Related public register
01/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - OVA REGÜLATÖRÜ VE HES (13,50 MWm/13,23MWe)
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
1 August 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/11/2014
20140300
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
TURKIYE SINAI KALKINMA BANKASI AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The loan will finance small to medium sized investments in Turkey in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency and investments that lead to gains in resource efficiency as well as those with significant positive environmental impact.

The project will help Turkey achieve its sustainability goals in the field of energy. Moreover, improving energy efficiency and supporting renewable energy investments will contribute to reducing atmospheric pollution, including greenhouse gas emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The individual schemes to be financed will typically be small and are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. However, some projects may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive requiring a screening decision by the competent authority for the need to carry out an EIA. The Bank will require that under the proposed facility the financial intermediary finances projects that are in compliance with national law and with the principles of EU environmental laws with particular reference to impacts on biodiversity and cumulative impacts.

The Bank will require the financial intermediary to ensure that promoters of the sub-projects make sure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Related documents
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
28/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - BAĞLAMA RES NİHAİ ÇED RAPORU
28/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - CINGILLI GES NİHAİ ÇED RAPORU
29/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - GÖK REGÜLATÖRÜ VE HES NİHAİ ÇED RAPORU
29/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - DERYA 2 HEPP - PROJESİ ÇED RAPORU
30/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - Ova Regülatörü ve HES Revize Yapılabilirlik Raporu
01/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - OVA REGÜLATÖRÜ VE HES (13,50 MWm/13,23MWe)
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
Publication Date
10 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56466481
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140300
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - BAĞLAMA RES NİHAİ ÇED RAPORU
Publication Date
28 Nov 2023
Document language
Turkish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184101319
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140300
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - CINGILLI GES NİHAİ ÇED RAPORU
Publication Date
28 Nov 2023
Document language
Turkish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184100921
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140300
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - GÖK REGÜLATÖRÜ VE HES NİHAİ ÇED RAPORU
Publication Date
29 Nov 2023
Document language
Turkish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86464741
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140300
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - DERYA 2 HEPP - PROJESİ ÇED RAPORU
Publication Date
29 Nov 2023
Document language
Turkish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86458905
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140300
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - Ova Regülatörü ve HES Revize Yapılabilirlik Raporu
Publication Date
30 Nov 2023
Document language
Turkish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86136260
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140300
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - OVA REGÜLATÖRÜ VE HES (13,50 MWm/13,23MWe)
Publication Date
1 Dec 2023
Document language
Turkish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86132266
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140300
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
183893733
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140300
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
Related public register
28/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - BAĞLAMA RES NİHAİ ÇED RAPORU
Related public register
28/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - CINGILLI GES NİHAİ ÇED RAPORU
Related public register
29/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - GÖK REGÜLATÖRÜ VE HES NİHAİ ÇED RAPORU
Related public register
29/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - DERYA 2 HEPP - PROJESİ ÇED RAPORU
Related public register
30/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - Ova Regülatörü ve HES Revize Yapılabilirlik Raporu
Related public register
01/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - OVA REGÜLATÖRÜ VE HES (13,50 MWm/13,23MWe)
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
Data sheet
TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications