TSKB ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The loan will finance small to medium sized investments in Turkey in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency and investments that lead to gains in resource efficiency as well as those with significant positive environmental impact.
The project will help Turkey achieve its sustainability goals in the field of energy. Moreover, improving energy efficiency and supporting renewable energy investments will contribute to reducing atmospheric pollution, including greenhouse gas emissions.
The individual schemes to be financed will typically be small and are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. However, some projects may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive requiring a screening decision by the competent authority for the need to carry out an EIA. The Bank will require that under the proposed facility the financial intermediary finances projects that are in compliance with national law and with the principles of EU environmental laws with particular reference to impacts on biodiversity and cumulative impacts.
The Bank will require the financial intermediary to ensure that promoters of the sub-projects make sure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.