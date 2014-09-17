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EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,700,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 1,700,000,000
Transport : € 51,000,000
Industry : € 56,100,000
Energy : € 85,000,000
Health : € 85,000,000
Solid waste : € 102,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 153,000,000
Education : € 170,000,000
Services : € 255,000,000
Urban development : € 317,900,000
Credit lines : € 425,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/01/2020 : € 4,500,000
29/04/2019 : € 4,500,000
23/01/2020 : € 4,950,000
29/04/2019 : € 4,950,000
16/07/2020 : € 6,000,000
22/01/2021 : € 6,000,000
16/07/2020 : € 6,600,000
22/01/2021 : € 6,600,000
23/01/2020 : € 7,500,000
29/04/2019 : € 7,500,000
29/04/2019 : € 7,500,000
23/01/2020 : € 7,500,000
23/01/2020 : € 9,000,000
29/04/2019 : € 9,000,000
22/01/2021 : € 10,000,000
16/07/2020 : € 10,000,000
16/07/2020 : € 10,000,000
22/01/2021 : € 10,000,000
16/07/2020 : € 12,000,000
22/01/2021 : € 12,000,000
23/01/2020 : € 13,500,000
29/04/2019 : € 13,500,000
29/04/2019 : € 15,000,000
23/01/2020 : € 15,000,000
16/07/2020 : € 18,000,000
22/01/2021 : € 18,000,000
22/01/2021 : € 20,000,000
16/07/2020 : € 20,000,000
23/01/2020 : € 22,500,000
29/04/2019 : € 22,500,000
29/04/2019 : € 28,050,000
23/01/2020 : € 28,050,000
27/08/2015 : € 30,000,000
16/07/2020 : € 30,000,000
22/01/2021 : € 30,000,000
27/08/2015 : € 33,000,000
22/01/2021 : € 37,400,000
16/07/2020 : € 37,400,000
23/01/2020 : € 37,500,000
29/04/2019 : € 37,500,000
16/07/2020 : € 50,000,000
22/01/2021 : € 50,000,000
27/08/2015 : € 50,000,000
27/08/2015 : € 50,000,000
27/08/2015 : € 60,000,000
27/08/2015 : € 90,000,000
27/08/2015 : € 100,000,000
27/08/2015 : € 150,000,000
27/08/2015 : € 187,000,000
27/08/2015 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR)
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for the Western Macedonia Prefecture
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for Western Greece
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of Regional Operational Programme for Ionian Islands
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA for Transport, Infrastructure, Environment and Sustainable Development
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA for the Regional Operational Programme for Northern Aegean
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - Strategic Environmental Study of the Regional Operational Programme for the Southern Aegean Prefecture
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - Strategic Environmental Study - Competition, Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for the Prefecture of Attica
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA for Regional Operational Programme for Central Macedonia
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - Regional Operational Programme for Peloponnese Prefecture
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for Eastern Macedonia - Thrace
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - Attica Regional Operational Programme
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for Epirus
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of Regional Operational Programme of Crete

Summary sheet

Release date
17 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/08/2015
20140286
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1700 million
EUR 18647 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing with EU Structural Funds of priority investments in the Hellenic Republic under the 2014-2020 programming period.

The project targets the following objectives: to promote economic and social cohesion and support SMEs, the knowledge economy, renewal and regeneration in rural and urban areas, environmental protection, sustainable transport and renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Greece, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives, where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR)
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for the Western Macedonia Prefecture
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for Western Greece
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of Regional Operational Programme for Ionian Islands
09/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA for Transport, Infrastructure, Environment and Sustainable Development
09/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA for the Regional Operational Programme for Northern Aegean
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - Strategic Environmental Study of the Regional Operational Programme for the Southern Aegean Prefecture
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - Strategic Environmental Study - Competition, Entrepreneurship and Innovation
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for the Prefecture of Attica
09/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA for Regional Operational Programme for Central Macedonia
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - Regional Operational Programme for Peloponnese Prefecture
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for Eastern Macedonia - Thrace
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - Attica Regional Operational Programme
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for Epirus
09/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of Regional Operational Programme of Crete

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR)
Publication Date
5 Feb 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57327441
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140286
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Education
Transport
Health
Energy
Services
Credit lines
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for the Western Macedonia Prefecture
Publication Date
9 Mar 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64946817
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140286
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Education
Transport
Health
Energy
Services
Credit lines
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for Western Greece
Publication Date
9 Mar 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64944243
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140286
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Education
Transport
Health
Energy
Services
Credit lines
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of Regional Operational Programme for Ionian Islands
Publication Date
9 Mar 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64949525
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140286
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Education
Transport
Health
Energy
Services
Credit lines
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA for Transport, Infrastructure, Environment and Sustainable Development
Publication Date
9 Mar 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64950333
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140286
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Education
Transport
Health
Energy
Services
Credit lines
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA for the Regional Operational Programme for Northern Aegean
Publication Date
9 Mar 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64944962
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140286
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Education
Transport
Health
Energy
Services
Credit lines
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - Strategic Environmental Study of the Regional Operational Programme for the Southern Aegean Prefecture
Publication Date
9 Mar 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64947218
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140286
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Education
Transport
Health
Energy
Services
Credit lines
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - Strategic Environmental Study - Competition, Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Publication Date
9 Mar 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64944027
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140286
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Education
Transport
Health
Energy
Services
Credit lines
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for the Prefecture of Attica
Publication Date
9 Mar 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64948824
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140286
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Education
Transport
Health
Energy
Services
Credit lines
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA for Regional Operational Programme for Central Macedonia
Publication Date
9 Mar 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64948934
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140286
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Education
Transport
Health
Energy
Services
Credit lines
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - Regional Operational Programme for Peloponnese Prefecture
Publication Date
9 Mar 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64944963
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140286
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Education
Transport
Health
Energy
Services
Credit lines
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for Eastern Macedonia - Thrace
Publication Date
9 Mar 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64945151
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140286
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Education
Transport
Health
Energy
Services
Credit lines
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - Attica Regional Operational Programme
Publication Date
9 Mar 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64949231
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140286
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Education
Transport
Health
Energy
Services
Credit lines
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for Epirus
Publication Date
9 Mar 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64945150
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140286
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Education
Transport
Health
Energy
Services
Credit lines
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of Regional Operational Programme of Crete
Publication Date
9 Mar 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64948735
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140286
Sector(s)
Industry
Urban development
Education
Transport
Health
Energy
Services
Credit lines
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR)
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for the Western Macedonia Prefecture
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for Western Greece
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of Regional Operational Programme for Ionian Islands
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA for Transport, Infrastructure, Environment and Sustainable Development
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA for the Regional Operational Programme for Northern Aegean
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - Strategic Environmental Study of the Regional Operational Programme for the Southern Aegean Prefecture
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - Strategic Environmental Study - Competition, Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for the Prefecture of Attica
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA for Regional Operational Programme for Central Macedonia
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - Regional Operational Programme for Peloponnese Prefecture
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for Eastern Macedonia - Thrace
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - Attica Regional Operational Programme
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of the Regional Operational Programme for Epirus
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR) - SEA of Regional Operational Programme of Crete
Other links
Summary sheet
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020
Data sheet
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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