EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (GR)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.

Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.

Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.

Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.