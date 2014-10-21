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COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 185,782,733.4
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 185,782,733.4
Transport : € 185,782,733.4
Signature date(s)
12/12/2014 : € 185,782,733.4
Other links
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS - Reconstruction of Szajol (Excl.) -Puspokladany (Incl.) Rail Line
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS
Related sub-project
42 EMUS PROCUREMENT FOR MAV-START CO
Related sub-project
MODERNISATION OF GYOMA BEKESCSABA LINE SECTION
Related sub-project
INSTALLATION OF GSM-R RADIO NETWORK SYSTEM GSM-R (FL 2014-0278)
Related sub-project
RAILWAY STATION RECONSTRUCTION IN VAC (FL 2014-0278)
Related sub-project
MODERNISATION SZOLNOK - SZAJOL RAILWAY LINE
Related sub-project
SZAJOL-PUSPOKLADANY INFRA REHABILITATION (FL 2014-0278)

Summary sheet

Release date
21 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2014
20140278
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
HUF 57000 million
HUF 382001 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of various TEN-T railway lines within Hungary, as well as purchasing 42 electric multiple units (EMUs) and implementing the GSM-R system on certain TEN-T corridors. The EIB loan will support the national contribution to schemes also co-financed by grants from the Cohesion Fund from the EU programming period 2007-2013 and phasing into 2014-2020.

The project contributes to the objective of promoting sustainable transport on TEN-T core and comprehensive networks, as increased rail usage with a shift from road will reduce road traffic emissions and road traffic accidents. Moreover, the project will promote economic and social cohesion as the schemes are located in convergence areas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is a multi-investment program, therefore the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) may vary according to each scheme and will be analysed on a case-by-case basis, as well as any potential significant impacts on protected areas. Details on environmental aspects of each scheme and compliance with EU directives, when and where relevant, will be checked before schemes are allocated under the framework loan. The project is expected to have a positive impact on the environment by contributing to a modal shift from road to rail transport and to maintain railway transport attractiveness and competitiveness.

The promoter is subject to and follows public procurement rules according to EU and national regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (in this case Dir. 2004/18/EC, 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The promoter’s procurement procedures will be checked during appraisal.

Related documents
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS - Reconstruction of Szajol (Excl.) -Puspokladany (Incl.) Rail Line
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS
Related projects
Related sub-project
42 EMUS PROCUREMENT FOR MAV-START CO
Related sub-project
MODERNISATION OF GYOMA BEKESCSABA LINE SECTION
Related sub-project
INSTALLATION OF GSM-R RADIO NETWORK SYSTEM GSM-R (FL 2014-0278)
Related sub-project
RAILWAY STATION RECONSTRUCTION IN VAC (FL 2014-0278)
Related sub-project
MODERNISATION SZOLNOK - SZAJOL RAILWAY LINE
Related sub-project
SZAJOL-PUSPOKLADANY INFRA REHABILITATION (FL 2014-0278)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS - Reconstruction of Szajol (Excl.) -Puspokladany (Incl.) Rail Line
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55587380
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140278
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
30 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57257261
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140278
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS - Reconstruction of Szajol (Excl.) -Puspokladany (Incl.) Rail Line
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS
Related sub-project
42 EMUS PROCUREMENT FOR MAV-START CO
Related sub-project
MODERNISATION OF GYOMA BEKESCSABA LINE SECTION
Related sub-project
INSTALLATION OF GSM-R RADIO NETWORK SYSTEM GSM-R (FL 2014-0278)
Related sub-project
RAILWAY STATION RECONSTRUCTION IN VAC (FL 2014-0278)
Related sub-project
MODERNISATION SZOLNOK - SZAJOL RAILWAY LINE
Related sub-project
SZAJOL-PUSPOKLADANY INFRA REHABILITATION (FL 2014-0278)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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