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TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2017 : € 50,000,000
27/10/2017 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Hazardous Materials Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Labour and Working Conditions Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 1
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Suplementary Environmental Impact Assesment
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Emergency Response Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Pollution Prevention Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Reinstatement Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Cultural Heritage Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 2
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Waste Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 4
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Land Acquisition Framework
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Water Crossing Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Biodiversity Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Community Health, Safety and Security Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Contractor Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Scoping Report
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 3
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Land Acquisition Framework Appendices
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Stakeholders Engagement Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Water Resources Management Plan
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT
Related press
First EIB loan to a corporate in Romania’s local currency – EU bank continues to support gas supply upgrade with the EFSI guarantee in Europe
Related press
Romania: EIB supports gas supply improvements and diversification in Europe with the EFSI guarantee

Summary sheet

Release date
14 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/10/2017
20140240
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT
SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA MEDIAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing the first phase of the BRUA gas interconnection project to be implemented by Transgaz

Enhancing the security of gas supply in the European Union

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental impact assessment process is in the final stage and authorisation is expected by November 2016. The pipeline is to be routed to avoid environmentally sensitive areas to the extent possible and to follow existing rights of way where appropriate, thus maintaining the integrity of sensitive zones. The impact that can typically be expected is mainly temporary, related to construction works and can usually be well managed by appropriate construction measures.

The investments fall under EU public procurement legislation. The Bank will review with the promoter the proposed procurement procedures and will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the program have been/shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Hazardous Materials Management Plan
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Labour and Working Conditions Management Plan
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 1
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Suplementary Environmental Impact Assesment
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Emergency Response Management Plan
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Environmental and Social Action Plan
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Pollution Prevention Management Plan
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Reinstatement Management Plan
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Cultural Heritage Management Plan
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 2
14/09/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Waste Management Plan
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 4
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Land Acquisition Framework
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Water Crossing Management Plan
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Biodiversity Management Plan
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Community Health, Safety and Security Management Plan
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Contractor Management Plan
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Scoping Report
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 3
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Land Acquisition Framework Appendices
14/09/2018 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Stakeholders Engagement Plan
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Water Resources Management Plan
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT
Other links
Related press
First EIB loan to a corporate in Romania’s local currency – EU bank continues to support gas supply upgrade with the EFSI guarantee in Europe
Related press
Romania: EIB supports gas supply improvements and diversification in Europe with the EFSI guarantee

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68169508
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Hazardous Materials Management Plan
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79726769
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Labour and Working Conditions Management Plan
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79719011
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 1
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79716881
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Suplementary Environmental Impact Assesment
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79726902
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Emergency Response Management Plan
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79722688
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79719251
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Pollution Prevention Management Plan
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79726153
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Reinstatement Management Plan
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79728011
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79716882
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Cultural Heritage Management Plan
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79722299
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 2
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79719626
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79725277
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Waste Management Plan
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79722300
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 4
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79721779
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Land Acquisition Framework
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79724294
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Water Crossing Management Plan
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79719106
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Biodiversity Management Plan
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79715794
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Community Health, Safety and Security Management Plan
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79722392
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Contractor Management Plan
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79723288
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Scoping Report
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79719627
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79721262
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 3
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79722587
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Land Acquisition Framework Appendices
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79723287
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Stakeholders Engagement Plan
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79726968
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Water Resources Management Plan
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79726770
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164728514
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140240
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Hazardous Materials Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Labour and Working Conditions Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 1
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Suplementary Environmental Impact Assesment
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Emergency Response Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Pollution Prevention Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Reinstatement Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Cultural Heritage Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 2
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Waste Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 4
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Land Acquisition Framework
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Water Crossing Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Biodiversity Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Community Health, Safety and Security Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Contractor Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Scoping Report
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 3
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Land Acquisition Framework Appendices
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Stakeholders Engagement Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Water Resources Management Plan
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT
Data sheet
TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT
Related press
First EIB loan to a corporate in Romania’s local currency – EU bank continues to support gas supply upgrade with the EFSI guarantee in Europe
Related press
Romania: EIB supports gas supply improvements and diversification in Europe with the EFSI guarantee

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
First EIB loan to a corporate in Romania’s local currency – EU bank continues to support gas supply upgrade with the EFSI guarantee in Europe
Related press
Romania: EIB supports gas supply improvements and diversification in Europe with the EFSI guarantee
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Hazardous Materials Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Labour and Working Conditions Management Plan
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 1
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Suplementary Environmental Impact Assesment
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Emergency Response Management Plan
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14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Environmental and Social Action Plan
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14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Pollution Prevention Management Plan
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14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Reinstatement Management Plan
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14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
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14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Cultural Heritage Management Plan
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14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 2
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14/09/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT
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14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Waste Management Plan
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14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 4
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14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Land Acquisition Framework
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14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Water Crossing Management Plan
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14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Biodiversity Management Plan
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14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Community Health, Safety and Security Management Plan
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14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Contractor Management Plan
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14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Scoping Report
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14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
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14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Health and Safety Measures Plan - 3
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14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Land Acquisition Framework Appendices
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14/09/2018 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Stakeholders Engagement Plan
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14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT - Water Resources Management Plan
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24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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