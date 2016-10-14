TRANSGAZ BRUA GAS INTERCONNECTION PROJECT

Summary sheet
Financing the first phase of the BRUA gas interconnection project to be implemented by Transgaz
Enhancing the security of gas supply in the European Union
The environmental impact assessment process is in the final stage and authorisation is expected by November 2016. The pipeline is to be routed to avoid environmentally sensitive areas to the extent possible and to follow existing rights of way where appropriate, thus maintaining the integrity of sensitive zones. The impact that can typically be expected is mainly temporary, related to construction works and can usually be well managed by appropriate construction measures.
The investments fall under EU public procurement legislation. The Bank will review with the promoter the proposed procurement procedures and will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the program have been/shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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