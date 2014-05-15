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SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 85,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 85,000,000
Urban development : € 85,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/10/2014 : € 85,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG

Summary sheet

Release date
15 May 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/10/2014
20140186
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG
LAND BRANDENBURG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 240 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The projects concerns social housing retrofitting and new construction in the Land Brandenburg.

The proposed operation is expected to comprise comprehensive retrofitting and adaption of existing social housing units and possibly some construction or reconstruction of rented social housing. The investments will need to satisfy the EIB’s eligibility criteria for urban renewal and sustainable communities. The housing investments are anticipated to form part of specific local integrated urban development plans (INSEKs/ Integrierte Stadtentwicklungskonzepte). Construction or reconstruction are expected to mostly take place on Brownfield sites.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 79/409/EEC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the urban renewal, rehabilitation and (re-)construction investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the Borrower to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project/sub-projects have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC/ or Directive 2004/18/EC and Directive 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
18/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG
Publication Date
18 Nov 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56101964
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140186
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142599201
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140186
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG
Other links
Summary sheet
SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG
Data sheet
SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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