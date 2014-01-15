Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
Structured investment vehicle offering debt and equity investments primarily to financial intermediaries servicing the rural population, smallholder farmers and other actors of the agricultural value chains in emerging economies.
AGRIF is a successor fund to Rural Impulse Fund I (RIF I) and Rural Impulse Fund II (RIFII), two pioneer microfinance funds focusing on the rural poor. The Fund’s investment strategy builds on the experience acquired in rural finance with the predecessor funds, though it will have a more explicit emphasis on the financing of the smallholder agricultural sector and its value chain.
In order to mitigate the agro-specific risks, the Fund will adopt a series of appraisal and monitoring tools as well as eligibility criteria for the agricultural activities to be financed by financial intermediaries and producer organisations, in order to ensure alignment with the Bank's environmental and social policy.
Not applicable
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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