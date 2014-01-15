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AGRIF

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 13,153,279.55
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 13,153,279.55
Signature date(s)
18/06/2015 : € 13,153,279.55
Other links
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRIF - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact - Projet de construction de l'Université Euro-Méditerranéenne de Fès
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRIF - Rapport Environnemental - Construction du Campus de l'Université Euro-Méditerranéenne de Fès

Summary sheet

Release date
5 December 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/06/2015
20140115
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AGRIF
INCOFIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 13 million
EUR 175 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Structured investment vehicle offering debt and equity investments primarily to financial intermediaries servicing the rural population, smallholder farmers and other actors of the agricultural value chains in emerging economies.

AGRIF is a successor fund to Rural Impulse Fund I (RIF I) and Rural Impulse Fund II (RIFII), two pioneer microfinance funds focusing on the rural poor. The Fund’s investment strategy builds on the experience acquired in rural finance with the predecessor funds, though it will have a more explicit emphasis on the financing of the smallholder agricultural sector and its value chain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In order to mitigate the agro-specific risks, the Fund will adopt a series of appraisal and monitoring tools as well as eligibility criteria for the agricultural activities to be financed by financial intermediaries and producer organisations, in order to ensure alignment with the Bank's environmental and social policy.

Not applicable

Related documents
22/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRIF - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact - Projet de construction de l'Université Euro-Méditerranéenne de Fès
22/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRIF - Rapport Environnemental - Construction du Campus de l'Université Euro-Méditerranéenne de Fès

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRIF - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact - Projet de construction de l'Université Euro-Méditerranéenne de Fès
Publication Date
22 Mar 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74585835
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140115
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Africa, Caribbean and Pacific
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRIF - Rapport Environnemental - Construction du Campus de l'Université Euro-Méditerranéenne de Fès
Publication Date
22 Mar 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74597011
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140115
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Africa, Caribbean and Pacific
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRIF - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact - Projet de construction de l'Université Euro-Méditerranéenne de Fès
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRIF - Rapport Environnemental - Construction du Campus de l'Université Euro-Méditerranéenne de Fès
Other links
Summary sheet
AGRIF
Data sheet
AGRIF

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications