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SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2014 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Biccari - Campochiaro
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTUTURRE IV - Minerbio-Poggio Renatico NTS
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Minerbio
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Poggio Renatico
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Gavi Pietralavezzara Part 1/2
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Gavi Pietralavezzara Part 2/2
Related public register
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV

Summary sheet

Release date
15 April 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2014
20140014
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV
Italy’s main gas transmission company and the largest listed regulated utility in Europe.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 434 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of several individual components in the Italian gas transmission system. Compression capacity will be increased in the station of Poggio Renatico and the flexibility of gas flows will be improved by the new Minerbio manifold station. Other components relate to the construction of new gas pipelines, the first one from Minerbio to Poggio Renatico, the second one from Biccari to Campochiaro and the third one from Gavi to Pietralavezzara. Works include the removal of obsolete pipeline sections and the re-connection of consumption regions as appropriate.

The project contributes to the security of energy supply and to network modernisation for maintaining quality and reliability. It will support displacing less efficient and more polluting sources of energy, thereby contributing to European Union's objectives of rational use of energy and environmental protection.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All project components have been subject to environmental impact assessments. The various assessments received approvals from the Italian authorities during the years 2009 to 2013.

The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/17/EC and its amendments for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Biccari - Campochiaro
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTUTURRE IV - Minerbio-Poggio Renatico NTS
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Minerbio
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Poggio Renatico
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Gavi Pietralavezzara Part 1/2
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Gavi Pietralavezzara Part 2/2
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Biccari - Campochiaro
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52216592
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140014
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTUTURRE IV - Minerbio-Poggio Renatico NTS
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52699911
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140014
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Minerbio
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52215795
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140014
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Poggio Renatico
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52216502
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140014
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Gavi Pietralavezzara Part 1/2
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52215570
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140014
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Gavi Pietralavezzara Part 2/2
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52216289
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140014
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV
Publication Date
17 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53707467
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140014
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135958805
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140014
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Biccari - Campochiaro
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTUTURRE IV - Minerbio-Poggio Renatico NTS
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Minerbio
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Poggio Renatico
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Gavi Pietralavezzara Part 1/2
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV - Gavi Pietralavezzara Part 2/2
Related public register
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV
Other links
Summary sheet
RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV
Data sheet
SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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