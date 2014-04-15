SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE IV

Summary sheet
The project consists of several individual components in the Italian gas transmission system. Compression capacity will be increased in the station of Poggio Renatico and the flexibility of gas flows will be improved by the new Minerbio manifold station. Other components relate to the construction of new gas pipelines, the first one from Minerbio to Poggio Renatico, the second one from Biccari to Campochiaro and the third one from Gavi to Pietralavezzara. Works include the removal of obsolete pipeline sections and the re-connection of consumption regions as appropriate.
The project contributes to the security of energy supply and to network modernisation for maintaining quality and reliability. It will support displacing less efficient and more polluting sources of energy, thereby contributing to European Union's objectives of rational use of energy and environmental protection.
All project components have been subject to environmental impact assessments. The various assessments received approvals from the Italian authorities during the years 2009 to 2013.
The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/17/EC and its amendments for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.
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