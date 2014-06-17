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LATVENERGO POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Latvia : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2014 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LATVENERGO POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LATVENERGO POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS

Summary sheet

Release date
17 June 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2014
20130639
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LATVENERGO POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
LATVENERGO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment programme aimed at reinforcing and modernising an electricity distribution network in Latvia, improving overall reliability and safety as well as introducing smart meter infrastructure.

The project is a three-year investment programme aimed at modernising and reinforcing the electricity distribution networks of Latvia.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises the implementation of a number of electricity distribution schemes on low voltage and medium voltage that are not listed neither under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), and therefore are not expected to require an EIA. The vast majority of the programme schemes are reinforcements of medium and low voltage equipment, connection of new users and facilities with limited environmental impact. The appraisal will ensure that appropriate assessment have been carried out for Natura2000 areas as well as bird areas.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LATVENERGO POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LATVENERGO POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LATVENERGO POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Publication Date
23 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53797015
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130639
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Latvia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LATVENERGO POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84557021
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130639
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Latvia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LATVENERGO POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LATVENERGO POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Other links
Summary sheet
LATVENERGO POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Data sheet
LATVENERGO POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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