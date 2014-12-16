VIENTIANE SUSTAINABLE URBAN TRANSPORT

If the project were in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, in which case the competent authority would determine whether the project should be subject to an EIA. In this case, the Lao Ministry of National Resources and Environment (MONRE) stipulated that no full EIA is required. Instead an initial environmental examination (IEE) was required. The IEE report was completed in 2014 and included an environmental management plan (EMP). The Bank's finance will be subject to approval of the IEE by MONRE, and incorporation of the EMP in all the civil works contract documents. Involuntary resettlement is expected to be minimal. No private land purchase is foreseen at this stage, as all affected land and structures identified are owned by government organisations. A resettlement plan describing affected public properties, the relevant policy framework and compensation mechanism has been prepared and will be updated after the detailed design is completed. Bank finance will be subject to approval and implementation of the resettlement plan, and compliance with relevant EIB social standards.