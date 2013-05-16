GAZIANTEP HEALTH CAMPUS

Summary sheet
The design, construction, financing, facility management and provision of support services of a part of an integrated healthcare campus in Gaziantep, under a public-private partnership (PPP) with the Turkish Ministry of Health. Medical services will be exclusively provided by the Ministry of Health.
The new Gaziantep Integrated Health Campus is expected to allow for cost synergies, reduced patient hospitalisation and energy efficiencies. It will at the same time support the Ministry of Health's policy to improve the capacity, quality and distribution of healthcare institutions and ensure their financial sustainability.
The project covers the construction of a large-scale hospital on a greenfield site close to an urbanised area. If the project were located within the EU, it would be covered by Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA) with respect to urban development. To ensure that the project meets the environmental and social principles and standards of the EIB and participating IFIs, the financiers requested an environmental and social impact assessment study (ESIA). The EIB will verify during appraisal the outcome of the ESIA to ensure that the project meets the environmental and social principles and standards of the Bank.
The project has been tendered pursuant to Additional Article 7 of Law No 3359, the former BLT Regulation published in the official Gazette dated 22 July 2006 and numbered 26236 and the Tender Specifications. During appraisal, the EIB will undertake an ex-post review of the procurement procedures and evaluation criteria to ensure their compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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