CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL

Summary sheet
Design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of a by-pass road around the city of Zwettl, district capital in the State of Lower Austria, within a PPP Availability Scheme.
The project will enhance the road and transport network of the city, alleviating its growing traffic by redirecting HGV and substantially reducing the related levels of congestion, emissions and noise. This will also lead to an improved quality of life for the inhabitants.
The project consists of the construction of a new road of less than 4 lanes. It therefore falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU where the competent authority decides on the requirement for a full EIA, including public consultation. This project has been screened in, and hence a full EIA is required. In addition, the project is located in an urbanised area and in the vicinity of some protected areas, including NATURA 2000 however no major environmental and social issues are expected. The applicability of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be reviewed at appraisal.
The project is currently at tender stage. The tender process was launched in May 2013 with prior publication of the contract notice (2013/S 087-147495) under the heading “negotiated procedure”. The Concession will include design, construction, financing, maintenance and operation. Remuneration of the Concessionaire will be availability based. Procurement procedures and compliance with Directive 2004/18/EC will be verified in detail during appraisal.
The project cost is not disclosed as it is subject to an ongoing European wide tender procedure.
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