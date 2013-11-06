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CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 28,540,791
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 28,540,791
Transport : € 28,540,791
Signature date(s)
21/10/2014 : € 28,540,791
Other links
Related public register
20/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL
Related press
Austria: City By-pass Zwettl: Financial close reached for central infrastructure project in Lower Austria

Summary sheet

Release date
6 November 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/10/2014
20130439
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL
LAND NIEDEROESTERREICH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 29 million
EUR 86 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of a by-pass road around the city of Zwettl, district capital in the State of Lower Austria, within a PPP Availability Scheme.

The project will enhance the road and transport network of the city, alleviating its growing traffic by redirecting HGV and substantially reducing the related levels of congestion, emissions and noise. This will also lead to an improved quality of life for the inhabitants.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of the construction of a new road of less than 4 lanes. It therefore falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU where the competent authority decides on the requirement for a full EIA, including public consultation. This project has been screened in, and hence a full EIA is required. In addition, the project is located in an urbanised area and in the vicinity of some protected areas, including NATURA 2000 however no major environmental and social issues are expected. The applicability of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be reviewed at appraisal.

The project is currently at tender stage. The tender process was launched in May 2013 with prior publication of the contract notice (2013/S 087-147495) under the heading “negotiated procedure”. The Concession will include design, construction, financing, maintenance and operation. Remuneration of the Concessionaire will be availability based. Procurement procedures and compliance with Directive 2004/18/EC will be verified in detail during appraisal.

Comments

The project cost is not disclosed as it is subject to an ongoing European wide tender procedure.

Related documents
20/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL
Other links
Related press
Austria: City By-pass Zwettl: Financial close reached for central infrastructure project in Lower Austria

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL
Publication Date
20 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51274565
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130439
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221650
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130439
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94530354
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130439
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL
Other links
Summary sheet
CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL
Data sheet
CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL
Related press
Austria: City By-pass Zwettl: Financial close reached for central infrastructure project in Lower Austria

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: City By-pass Zwettl: Financial close reached for central infrastructure project in Lower Austria
Other links
Related public register
20/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CITY BY-PASS ZWETTL

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Related publications