ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION

Summary sheet
Investments under the promoter's 2013-2015 business plan to reinforce, modernise and smarten electricity distribution networks throughout Spain.
The program comprises several investment schemes in the electricity sub-transmission and distribution network planned for implementation by Endesa in the years 2013-2015. The program will focus on modernisation and extension of the network. This will enable the Promoter to reduce losses and improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply.
The program schemes concern facilities which fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU) and will have to undergo an obligatory Environmental Impact Assessment or Annex II which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA.
The Promoter’s procurement procedures are governed by the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC and it is therefore required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following public procurement rules, including the publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU) where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Complaints mechanism
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.