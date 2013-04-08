Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 600,000,000
Energy : € 600,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/07/2016 : € 150,000,000
14/12/2016 : € 150,000,000
26/09/2014 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION
Related press
Spain: EUR 600 million for upgrading Endesa’s power grid

Summary sheet

Release date
14 January 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/09/2014
20130408
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION
ENDESA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
EUR 1725 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments under the promoter's 2013-2015 business plan to reinforce, modernise and smarten electricity distribution networks throughout Spain.

The program comprises several investment schemes in the electricity sub-transmission and distribution network planned for implementation by Endesa in the years 2013-2015. The program will focus on modernisation and extension of the network. This will enable the Promoter to reduce losses and improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The program schemes concern facilities which fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU) and will have to undergo an obligatory Environmental Impact Assessment or Annex II which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA.

The Promoter’s procurement procedures are governed by the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC and it is therefore required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following public procurement rules, including the publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU) where appropriate.

Related documents
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION
Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 600 million for upgrading Endesa’s power grid

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION
Publication Date
3 Jun 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53083152
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130408
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION
Publication Date
11 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74932483
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130408
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION
Other links
Summary sheet
ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION
Data sheet
ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION
Related press
Spain: EUR 600 million for upgrading Endesa’s power grid

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 600 million for upgrading Endesa’s power grid
Other links
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications