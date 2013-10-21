KTM 2WHEELS RDI MIDCAP RSFF

Summary sheet
The EIB financing is related to R&D focusing on (i) fuel economy, (ii) safety and (iii) development of new materials .
Knowledge Economy 100%
Climate Action (transversal) 50%
The project will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change the scope due to the project; moreover the project does not include any capital expenditures related to test benches for engines or permanent racing and test tracks for motorised vehicles therefore the need for an EIA is unlikely. The Bank’s services will however verify the environmental details during the due diligence.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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