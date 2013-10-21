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KTM 2WHEELS RDI MIDCAP RSFF

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 75,000,000
Industry : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/07/2014 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KTM 2WHEELS RDI MIDCAP RSFF
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KTM 2WHEELS RDI MIDCAP RSFF
Related press
Austria: Making motor sports safer: EIB finances KTM AG's R&D projects

Summary sheet

Release date
21 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/07/2014
20130384
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KTM 2WHEELS RDI MIDCAP RSFF
KTM AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 164 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The EIB financing is related to R&D focusing on (i) fuel economy, (ii) safety and (iii) development of new materials .

Knowledge Economy 100%
Climate Action (transversal) 50%

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change the scope due to the project; moreover the project does not include any capital expenditures related to test benches for engines or permanent racing and test tracks for motorised vehicles therefore the need for an EIA is unlikely. The Bank’s services will however verify the environmental details during the due diligence.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
11/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KTM 2WHEELS RDI MIDCAP RSFF
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KTM 2WHEELS RDI MIDCAP RSFF
Other links
Related press
Austria: Making motor sports safer: EIB finances KTM AG's R&D projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KTM 2WHEELS RDI MIDCAP RSFF
Publication Date
11 Apr 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52436738
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130384
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KTM 2WHEELS RDI MIDCAP RSFF
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83811698
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130384
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KTM 2WHEELS RDI MIDCAP RSFF
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KTM 2WHEELS RDI MIDCAP RSFF
Other links
Summary sheet
KTM 2WHEELS RDI MIDCAP RSFF
Data sheet
KTM 2WHEELS RDI MIDCAP RSFF
Related press
Austria: Making motor sports safer: EIB finances KTM AG's R&D projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: Making motor sports safer: EIB finances KTM AG's R&D projects
Other links
Related public register
11/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KTM 2WHEELS RDI MIDCAP RSFF
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KTM 2WHEELS RDI MIDCAP RSFF

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications