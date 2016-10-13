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UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 41,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Moldova : € 41,000,000
Energy : € 41,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2016 : € 3,000,000
19/12/2016 : € 38,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Related press
The EU bank and EBRD support gas interconnection between the Republic of Moldova and Romania

Summary sheet

Release date
13 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2016
20130294
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 41 million
EUR 92 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a natural gas pipeline with a length of 120km connecting the existing Moldova-Romania gas interconnection from Ungheni at the Modova-Romania border to Chisinau, the capital city of the Republic of Moldova

The project will enable the country to diversify its sources of supply. The project follows the principles of Directive 2004/67/EC and Regulation (EU) No 994 concerning measures to safeguard security of gas supply, the provisions of which shall be implemented by the country in the context of its adhesion to the Energy Community. Energy security is a priority of the government of the Republic of Moldova in its energy strategy until 2030. The project will enable Moldova to improve integration capacity of its gas network with Romanian and European gas networks.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental and social impact analysis (ESIA) was performed by an international consultant. Public consultations were carried out and the environmental permit for the project has been granted by the relevant authorities. Pipeline routes are determined in a way to avoid environmentally sensitive areas and to follow existing rights of way to the extent possible. The impact that can typically be expected is mainly temporary and relates to construction works. This impact can usually be well managed by appropriate measures taken by the construction company. During appraisal the Bank will review the environmental and social (E&S) process and documentation to ensure alignment with the Bank's requirements.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that public procurement rules are applied during implementation of the project in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
14/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Other links
Related press
The EU bank and EBRD support gas interconnection between the Republic of Moldova and Romania

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Publication Date
14 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71690526
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130294
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68170207
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130294
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Publication Date
7 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
181275433
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130294
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Other links
Summary sheet
UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Data sheet
UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Related press
The EU bank and EBRD support gas interconnection between the Republic of Moldova and Romania

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
The EU bank and EBRD support gas interconnection between the Republic of Moldova and Romania
Other links
Related public register
14/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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