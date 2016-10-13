UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE

Summary sheet
Construction of a natural gas pipeline with a length of 120km connecting the existing Moldova-Romania gas interconnection from Ungheni at the Modova-Romania border to Chisinau, the capital city of the Republic of Moldova
The project will enable the country to diversify its sources of supply. The project follows the principles of Directive 2004/67/EC and Regulation (EU) No 994 concerning measures to safeguard security of gas supply, the provisions of which shall be implemented by the country in the context of its adhesion to the Energy Community. Energy security is a priority of the government of the Republic of Moldova in its energy strategy until 2030. The project will enable Moldova to improve integration capacity of its gas network with Romanian and European gas networks.
The environmental and social impact analysis (ESIA) was performed by an international consultant. Public consultations were carried out and the environmental permit for the project has been granted by the relevant authorities. Pipeline routes are determined in a way to avoid environmentally sensitive areas and to follow existing rights of way to the extent possible. The impact that can typically be expected is mainly temporary and relates to construction works. This impact can usually be well managed by appropriate measures taken by the construction company. During appraisal the Bank will review the environmental and social (E&S) process and documentation to ensure alignment with the Bank's requirements.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that public procurement rules are applied during implementation of the project in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.