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REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 170,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 170,000,000
Energy : € 170,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2019 : € 20,000,000
20/12/2019 : € 70,000,000
25/11/2015 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Penela-Seia 400 kV
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Batalha- Paraímo, abertura para Penela 400 kV
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Pedralva – Vila Fria B 400 kV
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Vieira do Minho – Pedralva 2 400 kV
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Vieira do Minho - Pedralva 2
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Pedralva-"Vila Fria B", A 400KV
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III
Related press
Portugal: EIB lends EUR 80 million to REN to upgrade the transmission system

Summary sheet

Release date
15 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/11/2015
20130090
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III
REN - REDE ELECTRICA NACIONAL SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 170 million
EUR 350 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Investments under the promoter's 2014-2018 investment plan, aiming at the extension and reinforcement of the electricity transmission network throughout Portugal.

The programme is expected to enable the integration into the grid of new renewable generation resources, support the efficient operation of the electricity market in the Iberian Peninsula and contribute to improving the reliability of supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By their technical characteristics, some programme schemes fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive. The impacts that can be typically expected for these sub-projects relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, impact on flying vertebrates and disturbance during construction. Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Penela-Seia 400 kV
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Batalha- Paraímo, abertura para Penela 400 kV
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Pedralva – Vila Fria B 400 kV
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Vieira do Minho – Pedralva 2 400 kV
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Vieira do Minho - Pedralva 2
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Pedralva-"Vila Fria B", A 400KV
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III
Other links
Related press
Portugal: EIB lends EUR 80 million to REN to upgrade the transmission system

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Penela-Seia 400 kV
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55581896
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130090
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Batalha- Paraímo, abertura para Penela 400 kV
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55581897
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130090
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Pedralva – Vila Fria B 400 kV
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55587597
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130090
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Vieira do Minho – Pedralva 2 400 kV
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55590593
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130090
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III
Publication Date
11 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56481638
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130090
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Vieira do Minho - Pedralva 2
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62997588
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130090
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Pedralva-"Vila Fria B", A 400KV
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62996468
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130090
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III
Publication Date
17 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95716530
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130090
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III
Publication Date
7 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240209782
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130090
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Penela-Seia 400 kV
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Batalha- Paraímo, abertura para Penela 400 kV
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Pedralva – Vila Fria B 400 kV
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Vieira do Minho – Pedralva 2 400 kV
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Vieira do Minho - Pedralva 2
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Pedralva-"Vila Fria B", A 400KV
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III
Other links
Summary sheet
REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III
Data sheet
REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III
Related press
Portugal: EIB lends EUR 80 million to REN to upgrade the transmission system

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: EIB lends EUR 80 million to REN to upgrade the transmission system
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Penela-Seia 400 kV
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Batalha- Paraímo, abertura para Penela 400 kV
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Pedralva – Vila Fria B 400 kV
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Vieira do Minho – Pedralva 2 400 kV
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Vieira do Minho - Pedralva 2
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III - Linha Pedralva-"Vila Fria B", A 400KV
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REN ELECTRICITY SYSTEM UPGRADE III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications