Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ENERGY EFFICIENCY COFINANCING FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/07/2013 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY COFINANCING FACILITY
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY COFINANCING FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
12 April 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/07/2013
20130035
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENERGY EFFICIENCY COFINANCING FACILITY
The loan will be intermediated by three selected Turkish banks with a proven track record in energy efficiency projects. The first selected promoter is TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI (Vakifbank).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to support energy efficiency projects accross Turkey in co-financing with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) Turkish Sustainable Energy Financing Facility (TurSEFF) initiative.

The framework loan will support small and medium-scale energy efficiency (for the largest part) and renewable energy projects. Energy efficiency projects will focus on investments in the residential, commercial and industry sectors. Renewable energy projects will include hydro, wind (both under 10 MW), solar, biomass, biogas and geothermal. Final beneficiaries will be SMEs, Mid-caps, energy service companies (ESCOs), individual households and homeowner's associations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by part-financing projects that contribute in particular to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and thus to mitigating climate change. Projects will have to comply with national law and EU environmental principles. Where applicable, particular attention will be paid to impacts on biodiversity and cumulative impacts in the case of renewable energy. The Intermediary's capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information, will also be assessed.

The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and principles of the relevant EU directives.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY COFINANCING FACILITY
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY COFINANCING FACILITY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY COFINANCING FACILITY
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48098076
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130035
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY COFINANCING FACILITY
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88688028
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130035
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY COFINANCING FACILITY
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY COFINANCING FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
ENERGY EFFICIENCY COFINANCING FACILITY
Data sheet
ENERGY EFFICIENCY COFINANCING FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications