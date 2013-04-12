ENERGY EFFICIENCY COFINANCING FACILITY

Summary sheet
Framework loan to support energy efficiency projects accross Turkey in co-financing with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) Turkish Sustainable Energy Financing Facility (TurSEFF) initiative.
The framework loan will support small and medium-scale energy efficiency (for the largest part) and renewable energy projects. Energy efficiency projects will focus on investments in the residential, commercial and industry sectors. Renewable energy projects will include hydro, wind (both under 10 MW), solar, biomass, biogas and geothermal. Final beneficiaries will be SMEs, Mid-caps, energy service companies (ESCOs), individual households and homeowner's associations.
This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by part-financing projects that contribute in particular to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and thus to mitigating climate change. Projects will have to comply with national law and EU environmental principles. Where applicable, particular attention will be paid to impacts on biodiversity and cumulative impacts in the case of renewable energy. The Intermediary's capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information, will also be assessed.
The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and principles of the relevant EU directives.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.