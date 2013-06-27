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ESCO ENERGY EFFICIENCY SPAIN FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 75,000,000
Energy : € 7,500,000
Industry : € 67,500,000
Signature date(s)
5/12/2014 : € 7,500,000
5/12/2014 : € 67,500,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESCO ENERGY EFFICIENCY SPAIN FL

Summary sheet

Release date
27 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/12/2014
20120536
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ESCO ENERGY EFFICIENCY SPAIN FL
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to finance energy efficiency projects carried out by energy services companies, including rehabilitation of buildings, street lighting and other investments.

The present loan will be specifically earmarked for projects that contribute to promoting energy efficiency and also to tackling the effects of climate change.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption, to increase the use of renewable energies and to help mitigate climate change. The cumulative impact of sub-projects could generate significant environmental benefits. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited environmental impacts. The Bank will assess the energy service companies' (ESCOs’) capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

For public sector projects, contracts will be awarded following a public procurement procedure carried out by the public authority. The compliance of the procurement procedures applied with the relevant directives and national regulations will be analysed. The Bank will, in any case, review systems and procedures for procurement applied by the promoters, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices and including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Related documents
15/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESCO ENERGY EFFICIENCY SPAIN FL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESCO ENERGY EFFICIENCY SPAIN FL
Publication Date
15 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49751501
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120536
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESCO ENERGY EFFICIENCY SPAIN FL
Other links
Summary sheet
ESCO ENERGY EFFICIENCY SPAIN FL
Data sheet
ESCO ENERGY EFFICIENCY SPAIN FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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