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PORTO DI SAVONA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 109,666,666.67
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 109,666,666.67
Transport : € 109,666,666.67
Signature date(s)
29/07/2013 : € 50,000,000
28/11/2014 : € 59,666,666.67
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI SAVONA
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTO DI SAVONA

Summary sheet

Release date
11 February 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/07/2013
20120497
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORTO DI SAVONA
AUTORITA PORTUALE DI SAVONA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 383 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Design and construction of a 21 ha multipurpose platform to allow for the development of a dedicated container terminal and the relocation of some dry and liquid bulk activities, and road access to the platform.

The project will promote sea transport as an alternative to other modes and will thus contribute to transport sustainability. The terminal is aimed at large global shipping companies operating in the Mediterranean Sea with vessels up to 13/14,000 TEU and will serve the import/export trade.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The compliance of the project with the SEA Directive, EIA Directive, including the status of environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation measures, and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a contracting authority within the meaning of Directive 2004/17/EC of 31 March 2004. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been / shall be tendered in line with the rules and principles of the EU Treaty, as well as the above procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the OJEU, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI SAVONA
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTO DI SAVONA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI SAVONA
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47270064
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120497
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTO DI SAVONA
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222449
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120497
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI SAVONA
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTO DI SAVONA
Other links
Summary sheet
PORTO DI SAVONA
Data sheet
PORTO DI SAVONA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications