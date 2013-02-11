PORTO DI SAVONA

Summary sheet
Design and construction of a 21 ha multipurpose platform to allow for the development of a dedicated container terminal and the relocation of some dry and liquid bulk activities, and road access to the platform.
The project will promote sea transport as an alternative to other modes and will thus contribute to transport sustainability. The terminal is aimed at large global shipping companies operating in the Mediterranean Sea with vessels up to 13/14,000 TEU and will serve the import/export trade.
The compliance of the project with the SEA Directive, EIA Directive, including the status of environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation measures, and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is a contracting authority within the meaning of Directive 2004/17/EC of 31 March 2004. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been / shall be tendered in line with the rules and principles of the EU Treaty, as well as the above procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the OJEU, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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