BUCHAREST GLINA II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Finalisation of Glina wastewater treatment plant, rehabilitation of the main sewer collectors and of Dambovita sewer collector canal (CASETA)
To have adequate treatment of the entire wastewater flow from the city at levels that comply with EU Directives, to reduce the level of infiltration rate in the sewer network and to have a sustainable solution for processing the entire sewage sludge production.
The project is strongly environmentally driven and therefore has predominantly positive effects on the environment. The assessment pursuant to SEA Directive 2001/42/EC and to respective national GD1076/2004 was carried out for the overall Operational Programme. The project was subject to Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening (screened in), and subsequently to the environmental impact assessment pursuant to Directive 2011/92/EC and respective national GD 445/2009. The Environmental Agreement was issued in 01/2013. Separate assessments were carried out for effects on the sites in NATURA 2000 network (pursuant to Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC). The project is unlikely to have significant negative effects on the protected areas and sites.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 2007/66/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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