Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BUCHAREST GLINA II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 75,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/11/2017 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BUCHAREST GLINA II
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST GLINA II
Related public register
23/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUCHAREST GLINA II - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
23/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BUCHAREST GLINA II - REZUMAT FARA CARACTER TEHNIC

Summary sheet

Release date
26 July 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/11/2017
20120391
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BUCHAREST GLINA II
Bucharest Municipality
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 353 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Finalisation of Glina wastewater treatment plant, rehabilitation of the main sewer collectors and of Dambovita sewer collector canal (CASETA)

To have adequate treatment of the entire wastewater flow from the city at levels that comply with EU Directives, to reduce the level of infiltration rate in the sewer network and to have a sustainable solution for processing the entire sewage sludge production.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is strongly environmentally driven and therefore has predominantly positive effects on the environment. The assessment pursuant to SEA Directive 2001/42/EC and to respective national GD1076/2004 was carried out for the overall Operational Programme. The project was subject to Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening (screened in), and subsequently to the environmental impact assessment pursuant to Directive 2011/92/EC and respective national GD 445/2009. The Environmental Agreement was issued in 01/2013. Separate assessments were carried out for effects on the sites in NATURA 2000 network (pursuant to Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC). The project is unlikely to have significant negative effects on the protected areas and sites.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 2007/66/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
01/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BUCHAREST GLINA II
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST GLINA II
23/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUCHAREST GLINA II - Environmental Impact Assessment
23/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BUCHAREST GLINA II - REZUMAT FARA CARACTER TEHNIC

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BUCHAREST GLINA II
Publication Date
1 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67934154
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120391
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST GLINA II
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48705954
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120391
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUCHAREST GLINA II - Environmental Impact Assessment
Publication Date
23 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48254310
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120391
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BUCHAREST GLINA II - REZUMAT FARA CARACTER TEHNIC
Publication Date
23 Jan 2019
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46690677
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120391
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BUCHAREST GLINA II
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST GLINA II
Related public register
23/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUCHAREST GLINA II - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
23/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BUCHAREST GLINA II - REZUMAT FARA CARACTER TEHNIC
Other links
Summary sheet
BUCHAREST GLINA II
Data sheet
BUCHAREST GLINA II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications