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SRI LANKA SME AND GREEN ENERGY GL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sri Lanka : € 90,000,000
Energy : € 27,000,000
Credit lines : € 63,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/11/2013 : € 27,000,000
13/11/2013 : € 63,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SRI LANKA SME AND GREEN ENERGY GL
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SRI LANKA SME AND GREEN ENERGY GL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SRI LANKA SME AND GREEN ENERGY GL

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/11/2013
20120354
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SME AND GREEN ENERGY GL
COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC
DFCC BANK
REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT BANK
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Line of credit dedicated to support investment projects that contribute to climate change mitigation and support private sector development.

The operation consists of a line of credit supporting the private and public industries and services sectors in the aftermath of the civil war. The facility would focus on projects that (i) contribute to mitigation of climate change and to the support of local private sector development through SME finance.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation will support projects that contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and other airborne pollutants. The sub-schemes are likely to include small and medium-scale investments that would be expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. However, some of the sub-schemes, due to their technical characteristics may require a mandatory environmental impact assessment or a review by the competent authority for the need to carry out an EIA.

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects in the field of climate change mitigation that the Bank finances are in accordance with EIB Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SRI LANKA SME AND GREEN ENERGY GL
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SRI LANKA SME AND GREEN ENERGY GL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SRI LANKA SME AND GREEN ENERGY GL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SRI LANKA SME AND GREEN ENERGY GL
Publication Date
5 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54912936
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120354
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Sri Lanka
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SRI LANKA SME AND GREEN ENERGY GL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Publication Date
24 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61262419
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120354
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Sri Lanka
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SRI LANKA SME AND GREEN ENERGY GL
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125124791
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120354
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Sri Lanka
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SRI LANKA SME AND GREEN ENERGY GL
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SRI LANKA SME AND GREEN ENERGY GL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SRI LANKA SME AND GREEN ENERGY GL
Other links
Summary sheet
SME AND GREEN ENERGY GL
Data sheet
SRI LANKA SME AND GREEN ENERGY GL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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