SRI LANKA SME AND GREEN ENERGY GL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
DFCC BANK
REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT BANK
Line of credit dedicated to support investment projects that contribute to climate change mitigation and support private sector development.
The operation consists of a line of credit supporting the private and public industries and services sectors in the aftermath of the civil war. The facility would focus on projects that (i) contribute to mitigation of climate change and to the support of local private sector development through SME finance.
The operation will support projects that contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and other airborne pollutants. The sub-schemes are likely to include small and medium-scale investments that would be expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. However, some of the sub-schemes, due to their technical characteristics may require a mandatory environmental impact assessment or a review by the competent authority for the need to carry out an EIA.
The Bank will require the intermediary institution to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects in the field of climate change mitigation that the Bank finances are in accordance with EIB Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.