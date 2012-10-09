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NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 62,293,881
Countries
Sector(s)
Nepal : € 62,293,881
Energy : € 62,293,881
Signature date(s)
7/05/2013 : € 62,293,881
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT
Related public register
18/10/2012 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Rural electrification Tanahun IEE
Related public register
18/10/2012 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Tanahu Upper Seti & Damauli-Bharatpur 220 kv Transmission Line
Related public register
18/10/2012 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Tanahu (Upper Seti ) Hydropower Project - EIA and Measures
Related public register
22/10/2012 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Upper Seti (Damauli)-Bharatpur 220 kV Transmission Line
Related press
Nepal: first EIB loan for renewable energy

Summary sheet

Release date
9 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/05/2013
20120278
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT
TANAHU HYDROPOWER LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 62 million
EUR 390 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the construction and operation of a 140 MW storage hydroelectric power scheme and its interconnection to the national grid. It is designed to help meet peak electricity demand in Nepal during the dry winter months and to operate as a baseload plant for the remainder of the year. The project will provide an alternative to expensive fossil fuel based power generation through cleaner energy, and will help stabilise Nepal's power supply system and reduce transmission losses.

The project will provide this low income country with sustainable renewable electrical energy and will help to avoid additional thermal (diesel-fired) generation that is associated with high emissions of CO2 and other harmful atmospheric pollutants. The project will supply this renewable energy to a network that has a severe generation deficit which has resulted in extensive load shedding and related damage to the local economy. The project is therefore in line with the External Lending Mandate by promoting economic development and environmentally sustainable energy production. Financing of this project would contribute to the Bank’s energy lending objectives related to renewable energy and the mitigation of climate change.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An ESIA has been completed, in line with the principles of EU legislation, and has been approved by the competent environmental authority. The project will require the resettlement of 86 households and the acquisition of 112 ha of private land, of which only a minor proportion is currently cultivated. Appropriate compensation will be provided to all people affected by the project in accordance with national legislation and lenders' requirements. No significant negative environmental or social impacts have been identified that would prevent development of the project.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be conducted in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT
18/10/2012 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Rural electrification Tanahun IEE
18/10/2012 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Tanahu Upper Seti & Damauli-Bharatpur 220 kv Transmission Line
18/10/2012 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Tanahu (Upper Seti ) Hydropower Project - EIA and Measures
22/10/2012 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Upper Seti (Damauli)-Bharatpur 220 kV Transmission Line
Other links
Related press
Nepal: first EIB loan for renewable energy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46727945
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120278
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Rural electrification Tanahun IEE
Publication Date
18 Oct 2012
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219894
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120278
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Tanahu Upper Seti & Damauli-Bharatpur 220 kv Transmission Line
Publication Date
18 Oct 2012
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220688
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120278
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Tanahu (Upper Seti ) Hydropower Project - EIA and Measures
Publication Date
18 Oct 2012
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221934
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120278
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Upper Seti (Damauli)-Bharatpur 220 kV Transmission Line
Publication Date
22 Oct 2012
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222825
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120278
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT
Related public register
18/10/2012 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Rural electrification Tanahun IEE
Related public register
18/10/2012 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Tanahu Upper Seti & Damauli-Bharatpur 220 kv Transmission Line
Related public register
18/10/2012 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Tanahu (Upper Seti ) Hydropower Project - EIA and Measures
Related public register
22/10/2012 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Upper Seti (Damauli)-Bharatpur 220 kV Transmission Line
Other links
Summary sheet
NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT
Data sheet
NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT
Related press
Nepal: first EIB loan for renewable energy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Nepal: first EIB loan for renewable energy
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT
Related public register
18/10/2012 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Rural electrification Tanahun IEE
Related public register
18/10/2012 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Tanahu Upper Seti & Damauli-Bharatpur 220 kv Transmission Line
Related public register
18/10/2012 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Tanahu (Upper Seti ) Hydropower Project - EIA and Measures
Related public register
22/10/2012 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT - Upper Seti (Damauli)-Bharatpur 220 kV Transmission Line

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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