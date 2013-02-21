FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ

Summary sheet
The project comprises up to five biomass based energy projects in France.
Biomass is a key component of the "Grenelle II" climate action initiative by the French government and should contribute 83% of renewable heat and 10% of renewable electricity generation by 2020.
All schemes under this operation fall under Annex II and were screened in for EIA by the competent authority. Two schemes out of the 5 proposed have a thermal input capacity above 50 MWth which means that the EU Directives on industrial emissions (2010/75/EU) applies. Therefore best available technology (BAT) as defined in the corresponding BREF document for large combustion plants has to be employed. Compliance of the project with EIB’s environmental and social sustainability standards will be further assessed during the appraisal.
Due to the ownership structure of the subsidiary for one scheme public procurement procedures as defined by the EU Utilities Directive on procurement 2004/17/EC are applied. The special purpose companies for the four other schemes are private companies operating in the energy sector, providing electricity and heat to fixed networks, which are activities covered by EU Utilities Directive on procurement. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure, if applicable, that the investment to be financed will comply with EU Procurement Directives.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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