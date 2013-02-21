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FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 112,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 112,000,000
Energy : € 112,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/09/2015 : € 112,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
Related public register
09/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
Related public register
09/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
Related public register
11/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ - Résumé non technique Erena (chaufferie Californie)
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ

Summary sheet

Release date
21 February 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/09/2015
20120193
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
GDF SUEZ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises up to five biomass based energy projects in France.

Biomass is a key component of the "Grenelle II" climate action initiative by the French government and should contribute 83% of renewable heat and 10% of renewable electricity generation by 2020.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All schemes under this operation fall under Annex II and were screened in for EIA by the competent authority. Two schemes out of the 5 proposed have a thermal input capacity above 50 MWth which means that the EU Directives on industrial emissions (2010/75/EU) applies. Therefore best available technology (BAT) as defined in the corresponding BREF document for large combustion plants has to be employed. Compliance of the project with EIB’s environmental and social sustainability standards will be further assessed during the appraisal.

Due to the ownership structure of the subsidiary for one scheme public procurement procedures as defined by the EU Utilities Directive on procurement 2004/17/EC are applied. The special purpose companies for the four other schemes are private companies operating in the energy sector, providing electricity and heat to fixed networks, which are activities covered by EU Utilities Directive on procurement. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure, if applicable, that the investment to be financed will comply with EU Procurement Directives.

Related documents
09/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
09/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
09/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
11/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ - Résumé non technique Erena (chaufferie Californie)
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
Publication Date
9 May 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52733034
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120193
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
Publication Date
9 May 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52734857
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120193
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
Publication Date
9 May 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52736823
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120193
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
Publication Date
11 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53645967
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120193
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ - Résumé non technique Erena (chaufferie Californie)
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135944040
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120193
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
Publication Date
9 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135353932
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120193
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
Related public register
09/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
Related public register
09/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
Related public register
11/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ - Résumé non technique Erena (chaufferie Californie)
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
Other links
Summary sheet
FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ
Data sheet
FRANCE BIOMASSE - GDF SUEZ

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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