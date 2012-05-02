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GRUPPO SACMI R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 45,000,000
Industry : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/10/2012 : € 20,000,000
25/10/2012 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO SACMI R&D
Related public register
11/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO SACMI R&D

Summary sheet

Release date
2 May 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/10/2012
20120088
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Gruppo Sacmi R&D
The promoter is a recognised player in its reference markets and its strength lies on the application of innovative technology, on its commitment to research and development and on providing high quality and professional services. In this context, continuous investment in R&D is key to maintain a leadership position.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 91 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of Sacmi's research and development (R&D) activities.

The project concerns the promoter's investment in research, development and product / process innovation in the field of manufacturing machines and complete plants for the ceramics, beverage & packaging, processing and plastics industries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research, development and innovation that will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised, for which an EIA is therefore not required by EIA Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2000/35/EC.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

Part of the project cost could be eligible for Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF). The RSFF is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO SACMI R&D
11/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO SACMI R&D

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO SACMI R&D
Publication Date
14 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64091619
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120088
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO SACMI R&D
Publication Date
11 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65606846
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120088
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO SACMI R&D
Related public register
11/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO SACMI R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
Gruppo Sacmi R&D
Data sheet
GRUPPO SACMI R&D

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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