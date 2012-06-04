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AZ SINT-MAARTEN HOSPITAL MECHELEN (B)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 110,000,000
Health : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/11/2013 : € 50,000,000
8/05/2015 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AZ SINT-MAARTEN HOSPITAL MECHELEN (B)
Related public register
09/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AZ SINT-MAARTEN HOSPITAL MECHELEN (B)
Related press
Belgium: EIB to finance the new AZ Sint-Maarten regional hospital in Mechelen

Summary sheet

Release date
4 June 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/11/2013
20110634
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AZ SINT-MAARTEN HOSPITAL MECHELEN (B)
EMMAUS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 330 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Construction of a building for a general hospital on a new site in the city of Mechelen, merging 3 existing hospitals.

By merging the services on one single site, the project will lead to the reorganisation of service delivery, of logistics and to an improvement of the general functioning of the hospital. Unit-cost reductions, shorter patients’ stays, greater comfort are expected results of the operation. More generally, healthcare being an element of social cohesion, the project will have positive social benefits.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority.

The Promoter is required to respect national and EU legislation applicable to public authorities’ procurement and the Bank requires that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the projects have been, or will be, tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The procurement practices for the investment project will be examined during appraisal.

Related documents
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AZ SINT-MAARTEN HOSPITAL MECHELEN (B)
09/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AZ SINT-MAARTEN HOSPITAL MECHELEN (B)
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB to finance the new AZ Sint-Maarten regional hospital in Mechelen

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AZ SINT-MAARTEN HOSPITAL MECHELEN (B)
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124172895
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110634
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AZ SINT-MAARTEN HOSPITAL MECHELEN (B)
Publication Date
9 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54904141
Document Focus
N/A
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110634
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AZ SINT-MAARTEN HOSPITAL MECHELEN (B)
Related public register
09/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AZ SINT-MAARTEN HOSPITAL MECHELEN (B)
Other links
Summary sheet
AZ SINT-MAARTEN HOSPITAL MECHELEN (B)
Data sheet
AZ SINT-MAARTEN HOSPITAL MECHELEN (B)
Related press
Belgium: EIB to finance the new AZ Sint-Maarten regional hospital in Mechelen

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EIB to finance the new AZ Sint-Maarten regional hospital in Mechelen
Other links
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AZ SINT-MAARTEN HOSPITAL MECHELEN (B)
Related public register
09/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AZ SINT-MAARTEN HOSPITAL MECHELEN (B)

Photogallery

Replacing 3 ageing hospitals with a new facility in Mechelen, Belgium, to offer modern medical environment and the best healthcare services to the patients of the region
AZ Sint-Maarten Hospital Mechelen (B)
©To be defined
Replacing 3 ageing hospitals with a new facility in Mechelen, Belgium, to offer modern medical environment and the best healthcare services to the patients of the region
AZ Sint-Maarten Hospital Mechelen (B)
©To be defined

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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