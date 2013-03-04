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LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lithuania : € 50,000,000
Transport : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/06/2013 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
09/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS ROLLING STOCK
Related press
Lithuania: Further support from EIB for modernisation of railways

Summary sheet

Release date
4 March 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/06/2013
20110447
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS ROLLING STOCK
AB LIETUVOS GELEZINKELIAI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Purchase of up to 1180 rail freight wagons to modernise Lithuanian Railways' rolling stock between 2012 and 2016.

Improving the attractiveness of public transport through the modernisation and upgrade of Lithuanian Railways rolling stock

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment directive 2011/92/EU, since manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The project is expected to include some positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the freight market that are most appropriately served by rail.

Compliance with environmentally friendly design standards (in particular compliance with Decision 2006/861/EC concerning the technical specification for interoperability relating to the noise) will also be further assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC in this case), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS ROLLING STOCK
09/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Related press
Lithuania: Further support from EIB for modernisation of railways

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47853679
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110447
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
9 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71808788
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110447
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
09/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Summary sheet
LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS ROLLING STOCK
Data sheet
LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS ROLLING STOCK
Related press
Lithuania: Further support from EIB for modernisation of railways

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Lithuania: Further support from EIB for modernisation of railways
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
09/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LITHUANIAN RAILWAYS ROLLING STOCK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications