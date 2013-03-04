Summary sheet
Purchase of up to 1180 rail freight wagons to modernise Lithuanian Railways' rolling stock between 2012 and 2016.
Improving the attractiveness of public transport through the modernisation and upgrade of Lithuanian Railways rolling stock
The project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment directive 2011/92/EU, since manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The project is expected to include some positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the freight market that are most appropriately served by rail.
Compliance with environmentally friendly design standards (in particular compliance with Decision 2006/861/EC concerning the technical specification for interoperability relating to the noise) will also be further assessed during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC in this case), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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