Eastern Africa Transport Corridor

The M’barara bypass is a green-field development which is expected to have minor environmental and social (resettlement) impacts. This has been confirmed by its ESIA, which is proposed to the competent Ugandan environmental Authority for approval to be expected shortly.

The Kampala Northern bypass is operational as dual carriageway since 2009 and will be upgraded to a dual two-lane road. Almost all land has been acquired already by the Government of Uganda; apart from the impacts during construction, for which appropriate mitigating measures will be foreseen, environmental impacts are expected to be minor; some involuntary resettlement might be requested which is to be addressed in a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) compliant with national and EU policy. The quantum of resettlement and measures to manage the process are to be reviewed.