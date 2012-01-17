TRANSMISSION LINE YACYRETA (PARAGUAY)

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of a 500kV high voltage transmission line between Villa Hayes and Yacyretá with an approximate length of 300km.
The purpose of the project is to reinforce and upgrade the power transfer capability of Paraguay’s transmission network and its interconnection with neighboring countries. The project will help meet the growing electricity demand by supplying electricity from a renewable energy source, thus supporting the EU priority target of climate change mitigation.
The guidelines of the international finance institutions involved and the national legislation require for this project an environmental and social assessment (ESIA). A consultant is currently preparing the first phase of this assessment defining line sections where resettlement would be needed. The ESIA process and its results will be reviewed, as well as the promoter’s capacity to implement and monitor the required impact mitigation measures in line with the Bank’s guidelines.
The procurement of the section to be financed by the Bank will be carried out in line with the requirements of the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.The rest of the contracts are expected be tendered internationally, in line with the rules of the IADB .The project’s procurement policy and strategy will be appraised.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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