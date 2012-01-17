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TRANSMISSION LINE YACYRETA (PARAGUAY)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 74,895,305.27
Countries
Sector(s)
Paraguay : € 74,895,305.27
Energy : € 74,895,305.27
Signature date(s)
11/12/2013 : € 74,895,305.27
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSMISSION LINE YACYRETA (PARAGUAY)
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSMISSION LINE YACYRETA (PARAGUAY)
Related press
Paraguay: EIB loan for second power transmission line

Summary sheet

Release date
17 January 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2013
20110275
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TRANSMISSION LINE YACYRETA (PARAGUAY)
ADMINISTRACION NACIONAL DE ELECTRICIDAD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 223 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of a 500kV high voltage transmission line between Villa Hayes and Yacyretá with an approximate length of 300km.

The purpose of the project is to reinforce and upgrade the power transfer capability of Paraguay’s transmission network and its interconnection with neighboring countries. The project will help meet the growing electricity demand by supplying electricity from a renewable energy source, thus supporting the EU priority target of climate change mitigation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The guidelines of the international finance institutions involved and the national legislation require for this project an environmental and social assessment (ESIA). A consultant is currently preparing the first phase of this assessment defining line sections where resettlement would be needed. The ESIA process and its results will be reviewed, as well as the promoter’s capacity to implement and monitor the required impact mitigation measures in line with the Bank’s guidelines.

The procurement of the section to be financed by the Bank will be carried out in line with the requirements of the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.The rest of the contracts are expected be tendered internationally, in line with the rules of the IADB .The project’s procurement policy and strategy will be appraised.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSMISSION LINE YACYRETA (PARAGUAY)
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSMISSION LINE YACYRETA (PARAGUAY)
Other links
Related press
Paraguay: EIB loan for second power transmission line

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSMISSION LINE YACYRETA (PARAGUAY)
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47230847
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110275
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Paraguay
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSMISSION LINE YACYRETA (PARAGUAY)
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218758
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110275
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Paraguay
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSMISSION LINE YACYRETA (PARAGUAY)
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSMISSION LINE YACYRETA (PARAGUAY)
Other links
Summary sheet
TRANSMISSION LINE YACYRETA (PARAGUAY)
Data sheet
TRANSMISSION LINE YACYRETA (PARAGUAY)
Related press
Paraguay: EIB loan for second power transmission line

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Paraguay: EIB loan for second power transmission line
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSMISSION LINE YACYRETA (PARAGUAY)
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRANSMISSION LINE YACYRETA (PARAGUAY)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications