LILLE METROPOLE - EAU & ASSAINISSEMENT

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Summary sheet
Lille Métropole Communauté Urbaine
Financing of the reconstruction of the wastewater treatment plant in Marquette-lez-Lille and associated networks, a programme to combat clean water inflow and infiltration and the construction of a stormwater basin.
Reconstruction of the plant to increase the wastewater treatment capacity.
By reducing pollution in the watercourses that receive the wastewater, the project will have a positive environmental impact and will help to improve the living conditions of the population of Communauté Urbaine Lilloise. The appraisal will help to determine whether certain project componments come under Annexes I or II to Directive 97/11/EC and whether environmental impact assessments are required. The promoter must submit the certificates (Form A or B) issued by the competent authorities on the project's potential impact on nature conservation sites (Natura 2000 sites and Habitats Directive).
The procurement procedures for the project components are subject to EU Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC. The compliance of the promoter's procurement procedures with these directives will be checked as part of the appraisal.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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