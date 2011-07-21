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LILLE METROPOLE - EAU & ASSAINISSEMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 80,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/09/2015 : € 40,000,000
23/03/2012 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LILLE METROPOLE - EAU & ASSAINISSEMENT
Related public register
01/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LILLE METROPOLE - EAU & ASSAINISSEMENT
Related press
France: EUR 40 million for Lille Métropole’s sewerage and drainage network

Summary sheet

Release date
21 July 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/03/2012
20110253
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Lille Metropole - Water and Sanitation

Lille Métropole Communauté Urbaine

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 212 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the reconstruction of the wastewater treatment plant in Marquette-lez-Lille and associated networks, a programme to combat clean water inflow and infiltration and the construction of a stormwater basin.

Reconstruction of the plant to increase the wastewater treatment capacity.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By reducing pollution in the watercourses that receive the wastewater, the project will have a positive environmental impact and will help to improve the living conditions of the population of Communauté Urbaine Lilloise. The appraisal will help to determine whether certain project componments come under Annexes I or II to Directive 97/11/EC and whether environmental impact assessments are required. The promoter must submit the certificates (Form A or B) issued by the competent authorities on the project's potential impact on nature conservation sites (Natura 2000 sites and Habitats Directive).

The procurement procedures for the project components are subject to EU Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC. The compliance of the promoter's procurement procedures with these directives will be checked as part of the appraisal.

Related documents
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LILLE METROPOLE - EAU & ASSAINISSEMENT
01/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LILLE METROPOLE - EAU & ASSAINISSEMENT
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France: EUR 40 million for Lille Métropole’s sewerage and drainage network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LILLE METROPOLE - EAU & ASSAINISSEMENT
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66414648
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110253
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LILLE METROPOLE - EAU & ASSAINISSEMENT
Publication Date
1 Feb 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81806306
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110253
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LILLE METROPOLE - EAU & ASSAINISSEMENT
Related public register
01/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LILLE METROPOLE - EAU & ASSAINISSEMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
Lille Metropole - Water and Sanitation
Data sheet
LILLE METROPOLE - EAU & ASSAINISSEMENT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France: EUR 40 million for Lille Métropole’s sewerage and drainage network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EUR 40 million for Lille Métropole’s sewerage and drainage network
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LILLE METROPOLE - EAU & ASSAINISSEMENT
Related public register
01/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LILLE METROPOLE - EAU & ASSAINISSEMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications