ELECTRONIC TOLLING SYSTEM (POLAND)

Summary sheet
The General Directorate of National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA)
The project concerns the installation of an Electronic Tolling System (ETS) on part of the motorway, expressway and highway network across Poland. The use of the ETS will be compulsory for heavy goods vehicles of more than 3.5 tonnes over the designated network from July 2011. Its use will be voluntary for light vehicles from January 2012. The selected system for the project adopts Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) using microwave tags inside vehicles (so called on board units, OBU) to register vehicle passages under microwave receivers mounted on overhead gantries on each section of tolled road. The project also includes the related customer service, OBU distribution, accounting and enforcement system.
The project will be implemented in a Convergence Region. The motorways, expressways and highways to be covered by the project are mostly on the trans-European transport network. The project will facilitate the expansion of distance-based charging for road use in Poland. This will allow a more refined application of “polluter and user pays” principles forming part of the sustainable mobility solutions set down in EU policy. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. The project is consistent with the EIB’s Revised Lending Policy for Transport (CA Decision 409/07).
The activities in the scope of the project include: the erection of gantries and associated power supply within the existing right of way; distribution of on-board units to be installed in vehicles; the supply of enforcement vehicles; as well as the creation of a national sales network and the development of a nationwide IT system (both within existing buildings). These activities fall outside the scope of Directive 85/337/EEC as amended and therefore no Environmental Impact Assessment procedure is required.
The promoter is a public contracting authority, subject to the relevant Directives. The adopted procedures for all project activities are to be reviewed during appraisal.
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