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MITSUI LOCOMOTIVE LEASING II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 5,000,000
Poland : € 5,000,000
Hungary : € 5,000,000
Romania : € 5,000,000
Slovakia : € 5,000,000
France : € 5,000,000
Italy : € 5,000,000
Belgium : € 10,000,000
Slovenia : € 10,000,000
The Netherlands : € 10,000,000
Austria : € 15,000,000
Germany : € 20,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/03/2011 : € 5,000,000
31/03/2011 : € 5,000,000
31/03/2011 : € 5,000,000
31/03/2011 : € 5,000,000
31/03/2011 : € 5,000,000
31/03/2011 : € 5,000,000
31/03/2011 : € 5,000,000
31/03/2011 : € 10,000,000
31/03/2011 : € 10,000,000
31/03/2011 : € 10,000,000
31/03/2011 : € 15,000,000
31/03/2011 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MITSUI LOCOMOTIVE LEASING II

Summary sheet

Release date
17 February 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/03/2011
20100710
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Mitsui Locomotive Leasing II

Mitsui Rail Capital Europe B.V.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 285 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in the acquisition of around 80 new locomotives for leasing to European rail freight service operators (Railway Undertakings for freight in EU terminology) and possibly to a limited extent for passenger transport.

The locomotives are destined to replace existing locomotives or provide additional capacity for the expanding rail freight market. The project will support rail freight competitiveness on a wider European level and contribute to the transfer of traffic from road to rail.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 85/337/EC, as amended, as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list.

The Promoter is a private entity and is therefore not subject to provisions of Directive 2004/17/EC. Promoter’s Procurement arrangements are however acceptable to the Bank.

Related documents
09/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MITSUI LOCOMOTIVE LEASING II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MITSUI LOCOMOTIVE LEASING II
Publication Date
9 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70614374
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100710
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Austria
Belgium
The Netherlands
Slovenia
Czechia
France
Hungary
Italy
Poland
Romania
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MITSUI LOCOMOTIVE LEASING II
Other links
Summary sheet
Mitsui Locomotive Leasing II
Data sheet
MITSUI LOCOMOTIVE LEASING II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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