Mitsui Locomotive Leasing II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Mitsui Rail Capital Europe B.V.
The project consists in the acquisition of around 80 new locomotives for leasing to European rail freight service operators (Railway Undertakings for freight in EU terminology) and possibly to a limited extent for passenger transport.
The locomotives are destined to replace existing locomotives or provide additional capacity for the expanding rail freight market. The project will support rail freight competitiveness on a wider European level and contribute to the transfer of traffic from road to rail.
The project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 85/337/EC, as amended, as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list.
The Promoter is a private entity and is therefore not subject to provisions of Directive 2004/17/EC. Promoter’s Procurement arrangements are however acceptable to the Bank.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.